Bitcoin is back racing between VIP investors and yield-hungry whales

The positive phase of the Bitcoin. Despite today’s profit-taking, yesterday the cryptocurrency broke through $ 55,000, a value that hasn’t been seen since May. In the morning, the currency with the highest capitalization is trading at $ 54,612 (+ 6%) after the 5-month highs of $ 55,570 observed overnight, with a seven-day change of + 25% and about 87%.

A long string of news is driving up the prices of the digital currency. Regulatory concerns eased this week after both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said they have no plans to impose restrictions on cryptocurrency trading.

Gensler reiterated that his agency “does not have the authority or intention to ban cryptocurrency exchanges, as these decisions would be up to Congress.”

Not only. To fuel the optimism about the digital currency, the news that later El Salvador, Brazil may also soon use Bitcoin as legal tender. The Brazilian deputy anticipated this Aureo Ribeiro, explaining that the carioca government is preparing to vote on a bill on the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

“We want to create regulations so that with this asset we can buy a house, a car, go to McDonald’s to buy a hamburger: it will be a currency in all respects as has happened in other countries”.

George Soros also invests in Bitcoin

A further boost for digital assets came yesterday from the Hungarian billionaire George Soros and its Soros Fund Management. Two days ago, fund CEO Dawn Fitzpatrick confirmed, in an interview with Bloomberg, he admitted that the fund has opened positions on Bitcoin: “We own some bitcoins, although not many”, adding that “the coins themselves are not as interesting as their use in decentralized finance”.

In the same hours, someone bought Bitcoin for an equivalent of 1.6 billion dollars. It is not known whether it is a single whale, or a large air grade investor manipulate quotes.or if of a coordinated group of investors, willing to profit from a hypothetical further future upside.