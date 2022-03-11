Bitcoin is bad! BTC Markets are left without pillars… Russia has wrecked the world economy

photo freepik.com

The inflation of the CPI in the United States for the month of February was already around 7.9%, meanwhile in January it was still 7.5%. During yesterday’s session, immediately after the announcement of the level of inflation in the United States, Bitcoin experienced a dynamic increase and then began to decline just as quickly, following falls in share prices on stock exchanges. both in Europe and in the rest of the world.

Inflation in the United States continues to rise and is now at its highest level in 40 years. The prices of all products, except food and energy, increased by almost 7%. While Bitcoin fell hard, the price of gold rallied from its key $2,000 level on Thursday.

The US inflation data was released after the European Central Bank announced that its bond-buying program would be cut earlier than announced, citing inflationary pressure that the war in Ukraine had caused on the European mainland. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a breakthrough for Europe and all necessary steps will be taken to fulfill the ECB’s mandate to seek price stability and safeguard financial stability.

ECB removed mention from its announcement that interest rates may fall below their current level. It was added that changes in interest rates will occur some time after the total cessation of bond purchases. The euro reacted to this news by rising against the dollar immediately after the release of the statement, and then fell again. There is no doubt that we are witnessing dynamic changes in the financial markets and their high volatility, which is associated with numerous speculative opportunities, is still to be expected.