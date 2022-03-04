Bitcoin is close to $45,000 due to fear of a playpen in Russia and donations to Ukraine

Although in recent sessions he has lost some momentum, the bitcoin rises more than 13.6% since it broke out on February 24 the war in Ukraine. Although the positive evolution of the most famous cryptocurrency in the world is not explained by a single reason, the asset benefits from the fear of the Russians that a corralito will take place in their country and donations to Ukraine in cryptocurrencies.

In recent days there have been many transfers from rubles to bitcoin due to the sharp drop in the Russian currency. Citizens of Russia use cryptocurrency to protect their money by buying an asset that they believe can hold value against their depreciating currency. That is, they look for alternatives to preserve their purchasing power. A possible banking corralito, consequence of the sanctions imposed by the main world economies, triggers the search for alternatives.

According to data from the IG broker, accounts between 10 and 100 bitcoins and between 100 and 1,000 are the ones that are accumulating the most, while the large holders, of more than 10,000 of these cryptocurrencies, have been undoing positions.

In addition to protecting against the devaluation of the ruble, cryptocurrencies, and bitcoin in particular, are playing a historical geopolitical role as a means of help and financial support in the Ukrainian war. The donations to the country through cryptocurrencies are valued at more than 42 million dollars. “Meanwhile, bitcoin remains at levels of the beginning of the year, between 43,000 and 44,000 dollarsso, even with an event as critical as the one we are experiencing, we see how, for the moment, it remains in the range, ”explains Moisés Santos, expert in digital assets at Bitpanda.

From a more technical point of view, Sergio Ávila, an IG analyst, explains that bitcoin is facing the resistance of the $45,800. In his opinion, the key is to overcome it and, if it does, the next resistance would be at 47,760. “Then the theoretical objective that would be activated by bullish divergence would mark us a target likely in the 57,450 as the most likely scenario, ”he adds.

EU measures

Given the possibility that cryptocurrencies are used to circumvent the economic sanctions imposed on Russia Due to the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union is considering adopting measures. “We have been informed that there is an increase in the volume of transactions with cryptocurrencies and crypto assets, which could indicate attempts to evade sanctions through crypto assets, so it is something that we will evaluate and, if necessary, propose measures against it. », explained to the press the vice president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis.

However, “trying to curb use is like trying to barricade the sea due to decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies. Governments can impose restrictions that ‘complicate’ people’s access to buy crypto assets (restricting transfers to exchanges for example), but once the investor accesses the blockchain it is very difficult, if not impossible, to stop its use”, emphasizes Edu Forte, co-founder of Common Sense.