Bitcoin is close to the capitalization of the Swiss franc





During its rally over the past few days, bitcoin briefly surpassed the Swiss franc as one of the world’s most valuable currencies, climbing to thirteenth place in terms of market capitalization, having overtaken the Russian ruble in February. According to the Fiatmarketcap platform, on Wednesday the cryptocurrency ousted the Swiss currency, the day after the debut on the New York stock exchange of the exchange-traded fund on bitcoin futures, the ProShares bitcoin strategy Etf. “This was an important symbolic milestone,” said Awp Yann Quelenn, investment director and co-founder of the Chainfund platform. Then the price fell and with it the capitalization returned to fourteenth position. At the moment, bitcoin travels at $ 60,142.73 (-4.66%).

Many observers have seen a positive correlation between the price of the fund and the trend of the last few weeks of the cryptocurrency, which is now aiming for the $ 67,000 mark. For Morningstar, that would not be the case. “Frankly, this ETF is not quite the bitcoin ETF that many investors have been waiting for,” commented Ben Johnson, global head of ETF research for the Chicago-based US firm. The index fund does not replicate the trend in the spot price of the cryptocurrency, it does not invest directly in it, but buys futures contracts on bitcoins, which are a financial product traded on regulated markets. This is why the SEC finally gave its green light. According to Morningstar, such a configured ETF may not be as attractive as expected. First, futures have a maturity. Rolling risk means that returns depend on the timing of the renewal of contracts. Secondly, buying a futures etf is a low-risk but rather expensive decision in terms of management fees. This could keep those looking to invest for the long term at bay. Third, there is a strict limit on the amount of futures these funds can hold. “If these ETFs were to raise enough assets to reach these limits, there is a risk that they would actually have to suspend the issuance of new shares and close the doors to new investors,” Johnson explained. “What would happen as a result, in all likelihood, is that the prices of these etfs could trade at a significant premium relative to their underlying net asset value, which is not a good situation for anyone involved, and certainly not a good one for anyone involved. investors, at least not those who would like to liquidate “.

The situation in Europe, on the other hand, is decidedly different. In fact, there are 41 Exchange-traded products exposed to cryptocurrencies, 19 of which are directly to the underlying digital currency. The issuers offering ETPs on cryptocurrencies with physical underlying are Etc group, VanEck, Iconic funds, WisdomTree and 21Shares. It will be necessary to understand if the launch of the ProShares ETF will lead to greater trust even across the Atlantic and push the SEC into perspective to consider the launch of ETFs that physically invest in bitcoin. (All rights reserved)



