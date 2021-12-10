Bitcoin is confirmed among the digital currencies of the moment

Bitcoin it is without a doubt the cryptocurrency most famous in the world: a name that has now also reached the ears of those who know very little or nothing about finance and investments. This digital currency was conceived by an inventor who is still anonymous and was launched on the market in the distant past 2009. At the time, not many traders understood the potential of a new digital payment system based on blockchain technology. Today things are very, very different: investors know the potential of Bitcoin well and it is no coincidence that they are on the hunt for trading signals, tips and pointers to help them grab one of the most desired cryptocurrencies on the market.

In its ten-year history BTC in fact it made the fortune of thousands of people, starting from the first traders who bought it in the aforementioned 2009: trader which, in all likelihood, are today millionaires. The queen of cryptocurrencies then returned to vogue at least starting from 2019, thanks to positive performances and, above all, to an average growth in prices that does not seem to fear setbacks. To understand how to buy Bitcoins it may be useful to read the guide made available by the experts of Cryptocurrency.it, which explain step by step how to operate with this crypto token. First of all, however, it is important to understand how cryptocurrencies work in general, in order to proceed with the sale by implementing the best strategies.

Understanding cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrencies, as mentioned, they are digital currencies: currencies that do not exist in the physical world and therefore can only be purchased through telematic channels (brokers, online trading platforms etc.). These are financial instruments based on blockchain technology: a shared registry that allows you to simplify and of to protect both the process of recording a transaction and the tracking of an asset. Also, as suggested by the prefix “crypto”, cryptocurrencies are currencies protected by encryption: an additional technology designed to make a specific message or asset inaccessible.

It is therefore a question of hidden currencies, unless you have a specific password. Last, but not least, the various cryptocurrencies feature a price established solely and exclusively by them creators. This means that their quotation it is not limited by national / international rules and which, consequently, depends above all on the law of supply and demand. So if the traders continue to demonstrate interest towards any cryptocurrency, its value can continue to grow exponentially.

How bitcoins are bought

To start buy, see and exchange Bitcoin just sign up for a exchange, that is a digital exchange expressly dedicated to the trading of cryptocurrencies. Alternatively, you can subscribe directly to any one broker international among the best known, in such a way as to be directly connected to channels dedicated to the crypto world. In short, from a strictly technical point of view, investing in digital currency is really very simple.

If anything, the problem is related to quotation which, especially in the case of “our” Bitcoin, is really very high: in fact, consider that the face value of BTC, in the course of 2022, it exceeded i $ 50,000. However, there are online trading alternatives that allow you to invest in cryptocurrency even to investors with more limited resources. A good solution, from this point of view, is represented by CFD, or the Contracts For Difference (in Italian: “Contratti Per Difference”). THE Contracts For Difference they are a financial instrument that allows you to invest in any asset, avoiding its direct sale: it is in fact contracts that have the value of the asset in question and which, consequently, allow traders to earn thanks to their performance in the markets.