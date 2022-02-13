Bitcoin is currently 13% overvalued according to JP Morgan

JP Morgan has upped the ante. If you first thought that Bitcoin could slightly exceed $ 100,000, now expects its long-term price to reach $ 150,000. An exchange price that the bank strategists have identified despite the fact that they believe that the present value is too expensive compared to the actual one. It is currently expected to be around $ 38,000. It’s about a overestimation about 13%.

These calculations are a direct result of the volatility of Bitcoin which is four times higher than that of gold. According to these specific analyzes, if this volatility were reduced to three times the “fair value”Would jump to about $ 50,000. Here is what the report states:

The biggest challenge facing bitcoin in the future is its volatility and boom and bust cycles that hinder further institutional adoption. This stance primarily shows the inability to understand what brings many people and institutions to digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

Overvalued Bitcoin is a miscalculation

So, according to analysts from JP Morgan bank we could see in the long term a Bitcoin rising to around $ 150,000 in quotation. However, what has jarred in the bank’s report is its present value which, according to experts, would be overrated. Some analysts, in favor of Bitcoin, have called this statement a mere one error evaluation. This is because it identifies Bitcoin’s volatility as a weakness. Here’s how Leah Wald, CEO of Valkyrie Investments, explained this position:

Nonetheless, the report JP Morgan comes at a particularly difficult time for cryptocurrencies which seem to be increasingly correlated with traditional actions. For Bitcoin, this situation calls into question its historical status as an unrelated asset.

However, despite this ups and downs, Wald seems to be optimistic against the performance of Bitcoin: