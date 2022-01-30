Bitcoin is digital gold. Or maybe not

AGI – The price of bitcoin plummeted in early 2022 in the wake of major tech groups, undermining the idea that cryptocurrency becomes a sort of ‘digital gold’, a safe haven against inflation like precious metals. As the stock market indices stumble in January, bitcoin today collapses to $ 37,000: the value has fallen by almost 20% since the beginning of the year and by more than 45% from its all-time high reached just three months ago.

However, “on paper, the lack of foundations of real economy could make bitcoin a perfect safe haven in times of turmoil, “IG analyst Vincent Boy said in a statement. But is bitcoin as a store of value instead of bullion really possible?

First of all we must remember that cryptocurrency works on a decentralized network: even its creator, hidden behind the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto and who has not shown any sign of life for years, has not been able to change the rule that places a ceiling on the number of bitcoins.

For some cryptocurrency enthusiasts this is just that allows bitcoin to counteract traditional currencies, whose money supply is controlled by central banks, which flooded the markets with liquidity in the face of the 2007 crisis and the Covid shock. And the idea has been spreading as the bitcoin market swells since late 2020: JPMorgan analysts see cryptocurrency as a “future digital gold”.

And they suggest that just as investors traditionally bought gold as a hedge in times when inflation eroded the value of financial investments and their returns, new generations could see bitcoin as another safe investment.

They therefore show that the outflows from the gold market almost correspond to those inward in financial products related to cryptocurrency, and they consider that the money placed in gold has been transferred into bitcoin. In fact, with the increase in inflation in 2021, the price of gold, a traditional value for dealing with inflation, is falling, when that of bitcoin reaches its highs in November.

“If you are interested in an asset to invest in in the short term to profit from speculation and this is how you see gold, then you will be tempted by cryptocurrencies“, observes John Mulligan, spokesman for the world Gold Council (CMO).” However – he clarified – I think that gold investors “, who seek protection from inflation” have a very different profile.

And the idea of ​​the bitcoin safe haven is not unanimous: “We do not believe that investors should be exposed (to cryptocurrencies) as part of a financial portfolio,” say analysts at the UBS bank, who consider bitcoin too volatile to be a safe haven. Since the beginning of the year, bitcoin has accompanied the decline in the shares of the major American technology groups, and has suffered from the lack of risk appetite.

Even among supporters of the cryptocurrency queen, the theory of bitcoin as digital gold has taken a bad turn. British fund Ruffer, known for its caution, announced in November 2020 to invest in bitcoin, but withdrew from the market as early as June 2021.

“The rise of bitcoin it had more to do with its technological aspects than with the idea of ​​fighting inflation, I don’t think it’s controversial to say that, “Rufer’s chief investment officer Duncan MacInnes said at an online conference on the subject. However, he remains optimistic about the future of bitcoin and believes the cryptocurrency will gradually break away from the rest of the market.