Bitcoin is equivalent to a currency from CoinTelegraph

According to an announcement on Tuesday, a bill will be enacted on February 18 – drafted by the Russian government and central bank – that will define cryptocurrencies as “equivalent to currencies” rather than digital financial assets. As a result, cryptocurrencies will only be integrated into the legitimate industry if they allow full identification through the banking system or authorized intermediaries.

Kommersant also pointed out that (BTC) transactions and possession of cryptocurrencies in the Russian Federation are not prohibited; however, they should only be done through a “digital currency exchange organizer” (a bank) or a licensed peer-to-peer exchange from the country.

The report also points out that crypto transactions equivalent to more than 600,000 rubles (about $ 8,000) will need to be reported. Otherwise, the transaction could be considered a criminal act. Those who illegally accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method could potentially face fines.

