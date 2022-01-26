Bitcoin is falling but cryptocurrencies may have found a place in the economy

The price of BTC has undergone a decline in recent times and, from the all-time highs of the end of 2021, the national sport seems to have become that of finding creative motivations every day for a phenomenon that on the one hand is linked to too many variables and on the other depends more from the economy than you might think. In hindsight they are all good to say that the situation of the American stock market and cryptocurrencies in the post-pandemic would have been easily predictable. It’s easy to talk if you haven’t even gotten your hands on it. I speak having done it, true to the saying “put your money where your mouth is“In short, I went up to my neck for the sake of empirical experimentation, exactly as I did that time when I pretended to be an influencer. But let’s go in order.

ECONOMIC MACRO SCENARIOS

At the beginning of 2020, cryptocurrencies came from one growing media coverage: the peak of $ 20,000 for BTC at the end of 2017 it had left its mark on the general public and the following years saw valuations that played on orders of magnitude higher than those of the past. There pandemic it then unleashed a collective hysteria, very understandable, e fear inevitably spilled over into the marketsthe equity one as well as that of cryptocurrencies. BTC plummeted from $ 10,000 that he had recently visited. The same happened for the bags and everyone got scared, without realizing that the level of support for BTC it was that of almost $ 4,000, important because it was confirmed as the lowest of the entire post “all time high” period of the time (2017-2020). Impossible not to notice the analogy of behavior between BTC and the stock exchanges. The S & P500 collapses similarly e the FED (the American Central Bank) she finds herself forced to invent a way to avoid the blowsstill fresh, of previous crises economic: oil shock of the seventies, dot.com bubble, subprime crisis in 2008 and the debt crisis of 2011, often cited as an independent entity but in reality evidence that the world had become one and connected; the spark started precisely from the events that took place in the USA in 2008, then spreading like wildfire throughout the planet.

IT’S RAINING FOR MONEY





The quantitative easing that many have known in times of pandemics had already been the solution, both in 2008 and in 2011: “whatever it takes” said Mario Draghi when he was not in the role of Prime Minister. That very term imported from English would have been the key to the crazy ride on the stock market and in the world of cryptocurrencies. To counter the lockdowns, the institutions were “printing” money flooding the economy, subsidies rained everywhere in a scenario where people could not spend because they were blocked all over the world. AND the money went into the stock markets and cryptothanks to the emergence of gurus and improvised experts (some real and competent) who took advantage of the time constrained at home to open a YouTube channel, a blog or an account on TikTok where to disseminate notions learned by hearsay. In short, it was clear that purses and crypto would explode. We all knew it, come on. But how many have really staked their hard-earned savings, real money, to buy “fake things”? In the stock market it was easier, and the numbers showed. In the case of cryptocurrencies, far fewer people were willing to risk real money for something darker and more intangible, at least in the beginning between March and May 2020. And it was at that moment that I decided, after a long time looking for an entry point, to enter the crypto world to start what would have been my empirical study: theory accompanied by practice with the help of a university computer science education. and economical. Not that you care, but to brand that when I talk about something I do it only because I got my hands on it.

CRYPTUS ATTRACT REAL MONEY





It could be said that it was the collapse of March 2020 and subsequent events that brought cryptocurrencies into the global economy, attracting real money, that of institutional (and non-institutional) investors. It is not a universal truth: the reasons for the rise of cryptocurrencies they are also to be found in increased media coverage, in the awareness of a growing audience, and in the development of practical applications of blockchains. BTC was not used to pay but represented the locomotive, seen by some as a store of value, which drove more concrete and tangible projects. Without too many fears of making mistakes, however, it can be said that the injection of liquidity contributed to inflate these assets: Stock exchanges thrived at a time when the real economy was immobilized by the pandemic, and so was the case with cryptocurrencies. The FOMO (fear of missing out), fear of being cut off from the “rich pot”, created a self-feeding circle, private investors entered a world they didn’t know just because they were pushed by web gurus. The institutions themselves immediately sensed the opportunity to increase capital e the results have been incrediblefirst in April 2021 and then with the all-time high that reached nearly $ 70,000 in October of the same year.

BITCOIN RELATED TO SP500?

You are telling us that BTC is related to the SP500, the index with the 500 most capitalized stocks in the American market? No, otherwise it would be easy and the examples of spurious correlations in the world and in history are famous. An example? The films in which Nicolas Cage appears and the number of people drowned in a swimming pool. The numbers they do not speak of an absolute correlation but they are indicative of a phenomenon emphasized (or perhaps actually born) as a result to the pandemic and subsequent ones macro economic decisions. The years 2020 and 2021, together with this early 2022, are those that in general have the highest correlation rate in history, regardless of whether it is a “low” number (less than 0.3 at the peak, 1 indicates the correlation perfect). And this is a first indication of a clear break with the past where it had not even come to touch 0.15. However, if we go into detail with a shorter time frame, we discover that the main catalysing events at the macroeconomic level make the correlation rate: 0.58 : the fear of March 2020

: the fear of March 2020 0.74 : the euphoria of summer 2020 as a result of quantitative easying, when the conviction that the market recovery would have been V and not W or U became strong

: the euphoria of summer 2020 as a result of quantitative easying, when the conviction that the market recovery would have been V and not W or U became strong 0.51: the war between the Fed and inflation, in December 2021 announces the next rate hike





In short, there is no direct and continuous correlation, but BTC (and the cryptocurrencies in part since they bear the weight of the giant) has become, in recent history, an asset much more linked to the main macro economic events. And that’s just what it is it is also happening in this early 2022in which the “economic magic” of the pandemic fades and the real economy tries to forcefully return, to the sound of punches called chip crises, inflation, rates, fears of conflicts and so on, to take over a market inflated by the “helicopter money“, the money figuratively rained down during quantitative easing. Proof of this is the fact that the blow to interest rates (remember that equities somatize future events in advance, then react today to higher announced rates in a month for example) has hit equities as well as the crypto world. Even if someone says that …

CHINA, UKRAINE, RUSSIA, KAZAKHSTAN, WAKANDA

We often talk about news able to bring down the price of BTC. Regardless of whether you are among those who believe that BTC has a quantifiable value or not, this narrative must be opposed because, as explained in the previous paragraph, are the macro economic events to have contributed very, very much as the BTC valuation chart changes direction. And mind you, they don’t affect the price but the price trend, which then reacts in its own way with a greater or lesser intensity than equities. The hashrate is not related to the price and the Bitcoin blockchain always is went on its way every time China has banned, as it continues to do despite the Russian Central Bank exploiting crypto in its geopolitical strategy by announcing condemnations and repercussions. China carried out a squeeze on miners and the unrest and crisis in Kazakhstan had the same effect, but all of this only did jolt the hashrate temporarily, just long enough for the algorithm to put things right on its own and keep growing. Drop the hashrate, the algorithm adjusts the difficulty downwards, the lower difficulty attracts new miners and the level is recovered.





For this reason, saying that Kazakhstan is directly related to the price of BTC via hashrate is as technically wrong as saying that of China, with a couple of caveats: China represented the monopoly country in January 2020 of the computational power that moves the Bitcoin network with the 70%, only to disappear into thin air after the ban. The Kazakhstan it reached a peak of less than 20% during the riots and indeed the algorithm reacted faster. For this reason I think it makes little sense to appeal to the small fluctuations due to a ban of a strong nation by hash rate: unlike the reasoning on the correlations between the trend of BTC and the macro economic events of the previous chapter, based on the price and on the market created by supply and demand, any temporary correlations between Hashrate and BTC value are spurious because in this case there is a protection mechanism inherent in the algorithm that makes human emotions less important. Indeed, the long-term graph shows that there is no correlation between Hashrate and price (there is between Hashrate and rewards), but the opposite may be true. In short, the hashrate does not historically influence the price, but the price can influence the hashrate because when BTC is worth a lot, even the least efficient miners are more likely to make a profit.

AND BACK TO THE MACRO ECONOMY

Then the FED comes back into play and its decision announced in December, pending today’s new statements regarding what will happen in mid-March. In fact, let us remember that many of those who have invested / played (you choose) with cryptocurrencies have made a more or less reckless use of leveragedebt speculation operations when the interest on the borrowed money was close to zero.





The rise in rates it goes both to take away this pool of “money lent for free”, and to make fixed income investments much more attractive because with the highest rates they are those that in the long run return the best ratio between risk and return. In a nutshell? They are less risky than stocks and far less risky than the even more volatile crypto.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Nobody has a crystal ball and we are not interested in talking about financial advice or speculating on the price of this asset. Instead, it becomes more interesting to notice how the scenery which would seem to have emerged either that of a greater correlation between the world of cryptocurrencies and the main macro economic events. But be careful: it does not prove that from now on there will be a direct correlation traveling arm in arm, but it only confirms that cryptocurrencies have officially entered the economy and they play another game than before. Will they stay in the economy? Probably yes, at least until a truly black swan (a sudden and enormous event) turns the tables. Until then it is not difficult to speculate that the price will remain very volatile, but the trend (and therefore its direction) it will follow the same milestones as the macro economy.