Bitcoin is flying, but these three cryptocurrencies can do better

Bitcoin is posting stellar performance despite volatility, but there are other cryptocurrencies that can offer even better opportunities for investors. These are the cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on.

It has been a fantastic year for cryptocurrency investors and especially the Bitcoin (BTC). The market-leading cryptocurrency’s price per token has risen about 113% year-to-date even with a recent pullback after hitting a new all-time high of around $ 67,000 per token.

Bitcoin seems to be gaining ground as’digital gold‘and as potential “safe haven”At a time when inflation and other factors are throwing uncertainty on equity markets. As impressive as the crypto token’s performance was, industry experts believe that three more cryptocurrencies are poised to perform better from here on out. Read on to see why they think that Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) e Solana (SOL) offer better opportunities for investors.

Three Cryptocurrencies That Can Do Better Than Bitcoin – Summary

Subject ⭐️ Cryptocurrencies To whom it is indicated ✅ Investor looking for high profits Types of information 💰 Cryptocurrencies that can do better than Bitcoin Cryptocurrencies traded 👉 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana Where to invest 👉 eToro, Capixal

Ethereum might be a better bet

Ethereum is paving the way for a new category of applications.

The Ethereum blockchain is rapidly gaining strength as a network for smart contracts and decentralized application development. With a market capitalization of over $ 500 billion, Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Many fast-growing cryptocurrencies, trading platforms, and smart contract services are built on Ethereum, and the network’s Ether token appears poised to benefit from the growing utility and rising valuations for crypto assets.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum has recently attracted attention as a speculative asset that it could have an explosive upside and potential hedge against inflation and other destabilizing economic and market factors. There is a seemingly unusual combination of market forces that helps drive the rallies for both crypto tokens. However, the long-term application development potential of the Ethereum network makes Ether a more attractive option for investors who wish to take advantage of the evolution of blockchain technologies.

While Bitcoin has earned the title as a digital store of value, the Ethereum blockchain network has drawn attention as a launching ground for new innovative applications and services. The decentralized IT platform could be a starting point for innovative projects. Bitcoin’s price per token may very well continue to rise higher and higher, but the superior utility offered by the Ethereum blockchain and its developer network lead me to think that the Ether token is a more promising forward-looking bet.

Ether’s price per token increased by more than 450% during 2021. Despite significantly exceeding Bitcoin’s gains, Ethereum still has a good chance of outperforming Bitcoin over the long term.

Ethereum (ETH) live chart

Trade Ethereum (ETH) with a regulated broker

Buy cryptocurrencies securely with the Italian exchange Crypto Smart



Read also: Reasons why you should invest in Ethereum today

This third generation option solves previous cryptographic problems

Cardano is a significantly differentiated player in the blockchain space.

Although Bitcoin has clearly been the symbol of the cryptocurrency movement, particularly now that it has its own ETFs on BTC, the explosion of alternative digital money has put the entire industry in the spotlight. But as the green / renewable energy movement is going just as strong, this clearly creates a marketability problem. Cardano it is an exception to this rule, however.

It’s a bit complicated, but here’s the simple, condensed explanation: Bitcoin miners use their computers to compete for the right to produce an eligible blockchain; this is the ‘extraction’ process you hear about. This is very energy-consuming, as a mining computer has to prove to all other miners that the calculations that have identified a newly found Bitcoin are legitimate.

Cardano is different in that the mining process requires less than 1% of the electricity needed to mine a Bitcoin, but Cardano’s core technology makes it more interoperable. This just means that it is more usable in more ways and not hindered like the 24/7 networks of other cryptocurrencies are.

If this jargon is too technical, here’s the quick and easy explanation: Cardano is a true third generation altcoin designed to evade the flaws seen with first and second generation cryptocurrencies.

Cardano real-time chart (ADA)

Trade on Cardano (ADA) with a regulated Broker

Read also: Cardano will soon reach new all-time highs. The predictions are crazy

Solana, the high-risk, high-yield cryptocurrency.

Solana has emerged as the hottest altcoin on the market today. In the past six months alone, its price has risen nearly five times and is hovering around an all-time high at the time of this writing.

The triple constraint of the blockchain is scalability, speed and decentralization. It is impossible to have all three, as each currency compromises strengths in certain categories. For example, Bitcoin is very scalable and incredibly decentralized, but it is painfully slow. Its stiffness is its advantage, as its net is practically impenetrable.

Ethereum, in comparison, is a bit in the middle of all three categories. It is not the fastest, the most scalable or the most decentralized; but it’s pretty good in all three categories.

Solana is lightning fast, incredibly scalable, but quite centralized. Similar to Ethereum, Solana has its own blockchain and is considered to have what is called a ‘layer-1’ protocol. In comparison, tokens such as Polygon are what is called ‘layer-2’ scaling, which means they are third party integrations that run on a level 1 blockchain. Polygon relies on the Ethereum blockchain to verify transactions, leveraging its decentralization in the process.

The uniqueness of Solana is that it is the fastest Tier 1 blockchain around, despite having low transaction fees. Its blockchain is currently processing between 1,000 and 2,000 transactions per second at an average cost per transaction of less than a tenth of a cent. One of the reasons it has low transaction fees is because there are only around 1,100 validators that help make the Solana blockchain work. This means that Solana is, in theory, easier to hack. But it also means that processing and verifying transactions on its blockchain are much faster than the 10,000+ nodes actively supporting the Bitcoin blockchain.

Like any other cryptocurrency investment, it’s important to know what you’re getting into and why you’re getting into it. Solana is a much riskier investment than Ethereum and entities riskier than Bitcoin; but its growth is something that is sure to attract risk-tolerant investors.

Live chart of the Solana (SOL)

Trade on Solana (SOL) with a regulated Broker

Read also: Investing in Solana today could make you a millionaire retiree

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With Capixal you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products. Inform you

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate. Use a strategy

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success. Trade

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall. Close the position

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

Online brokers such as Capixal (see here Capixal review ) provides a series of tools to invest in major markets in a simple and safe way thanks to cutting-edge trading platforms that can be used from any PC or smartphone.

Capixal, an investment platform owned by IFC Investments Cyprus Ltd., authorized to operate by CySEC throughout the European Union.

By registering on the Capixal website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as having the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about Capixal’s offer, visit the website https://www.capixal.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 74 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.

Click to rate this article!



