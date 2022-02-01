Bitcoin is fundamentally different from other cryptocurrencies

Source: Adobe / Kevin McGovern

Second Fidelity Digital Assetsa provider of financial services focused on digital assets, Bitcoin (BTC) is fundamentally different from any other digital asset and no other crypto could improve bitcoin as a monetary tool.

In its latest report, the subsidiary of the US-based mutual fund giant Fidelity Investments, he said that BTC “is the safest, most decentralized and solid digital money and any ‘improvement’ will necessarily have to face trade-offs”. For example, improvements in speed or scalability would lead to a reduction in another feature, such as the level of decentralization or security.

The report’s authors added that “non-bitcoin” projects should be evaluated from a different perspective than BTC, as the rest of the digital asset ecosystem may meet different needs or solve other problems that bitcoin cannot.

Bitcoin is a monetary instrument

Fidelity says that BTC is intended as a monetary instrument and is likely to serve as a “primary monetary medium and another digital asset will not replace bitcoin in this role.”

The report also compares BTC with the second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH).

“Although Ethereum may be seen by some as a superior or more advanced network than Bitcoin, the additional capabilities and flexibility come at a cost; particularly a more complex network which increases the chance of software bugs, as well as less decentralization and potential. safe decline, ”according to Fidelity Digital Assets.

The report notes that, unlike BTC’s network, ETH’s network is fast and responsive to user demand, but it is also more centralized and expensive.

The firm estimates that traditional investors typically attempt to place bitcoin within a technology investment framework which leads them to the conclusion that, as a first mover technology, bitcoin could easily be replaced by a higher cryptocurrency or have lower returns.

However, the report stated: “BTC’s first technological breakthrough was not a superior payment technology, but a superior form of money. As a monetary tool, bitcoin is unique. Therefore, we not only believe that investors should consider bitcoin first. to understand digital assets, but that bitcoin should be considered first and separate from all others cryptocurrencies that came after “.

