Bitcoin is great, but the real crypto innovation has moved elsewhere

Something is boiling in the pot, and those who have an excellent sense of smell feel it. As traders have learned to predict, Bitcoin (BTC) is doing “Bitcoin stuff” by bouncing between the usual “decisive” support and resistance levels, and honestly it’s starting to look like a bit of a boomer cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin’s highly anticipated “moon” depended on purchases by institutional investors, who would again push the price above the previous all-time high of $ 20,000. That event actually happened: the rally to $ 64,900 exceeded the wildest dreams of many investors. Despite this, the whole BTC situation looks predictable and boring, despite many analysts believing that the major cryptocurrency will hit $ 100,000 in the current bull market.

So, let’s get back to what’s cooking …

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), play-to-earn gaming and metaverse are among the most popular concepts at the moment.

The real brains are here, busy speculating, building, reflecting, socializing and doing things that really matter. And what makes those who truly engage in the crypto trenches unique is that this popular approach and bottom-up development trend is leading to some of the most groundbreaking projects in the industry.

Let’s take the project “Loot”By Dom Hofmann as an example, or the recent airdrops by Good Bridging And BridgeLoot in the Avalanche ecosystem.

“LOOT Randomized adventurer gear

No images or statistics (intentionally omitted for interpretation by others)

No costs, just gas

8,000 scholarships in total Available only via smart contract, without audit. Coin them at your own risk. “

LOOT – randomized adventurer gear

– no images or stats. intentionally omitted for others to interpret

– no fee, just gas

– 8000 bags total opensea: https://t.co/qSnRJ1FD0n

etherscan: https://t.co/bF9p0RSHX2 available via contract only. not audited. mint at your own risk pic.twitter.com/uLukzFayUK – dom (@dhof) August 27, 2021

Instead of dressing up, preparing a bespoke investor presentation, and chasing venture capital funds, Loot was created for free by attendees willing to pay gas commissions, and the community valued NFTs through OpenSea sales.

The value of new ideas was agreed upon with an avalanche of discussions on Discord, and anyone with a concept in mind was free to launch their own derivative contract where Loot owners could replicate the creation and listing cycle again.

L’airdrop of 10,000 Adventure Gold (AGLD) organized by Will Papper for NFT Loot owners quickly reached a value of over $ 50,000 and catapulted the entire project into the spotlight and into the history books. Some would basically call it the Yearn.finance of NFTs.

An epochal change is upon us

What makes Loot unique and intriguing is that it has set the stage for a new distribution model in the industry. The process involves creating a product (be it an NFT or a protocol), talking about it with an interested community, and allowing them to issue tokens for free in an offer range between 7,777 and 10,000. After that, the creators let the community, speculators, supporters and OpenSea do the rest.

Hofmann encouraged the entire community to do what they wanted with the project. Essentially he said: “This is yours, go and build!“

The anonymous genius behind the distribution of the Good Bridging (GB) token did the same but with even less guidance. In essence, 16,000 initial users of the Ethereum-Avalanche bridge of the Avalanche protocol received an airdrop of 895 GB tokens, which at the record price of $ 2.60 was worth about $ 2,300. Not bad, right?

In addition, GB holders who did not immediately sell the received tokens were able to issue a NFT BridgeLoot as a reward, and hours later the NFT Snowflake marketplace on Avalanche verified and listed BridgeLoot, allowing many holders to put up for sale. their NFTs for 20-100 AVAX.

Money follows money. Investors follow liquidity, and this is partly what determines price action in the markets.

We can observe this phenomenon with all the incentive launches on layer-one where hundreds of millions of dollars move from Ether (ETH) to Fantom (FTM), or from ETH to Arbitrum (ARB), or from ETH to Avalanche (AVAX). ), or from ETH to Terra (LUNA), or from ETH and USD Coin (USDC) to decentralized Web 3.0 based exchanges such as dYdX and GMX.

The point is that cryptocurrencies are driven by liquidity and trends. The Loot story has revealed the secret and informed the developers of a feature that has always existed but was only recently discovered.

Bottom-up fundraising, metaverse utility NFTs, DAOs, and the strong inflow of liquidity into the layer-two ecosystem are here to stay.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.