Bitcoin is greener! | Here comes the report that photographs green mining

The emissions linked to Bitcoin mining have been at the center of the debate for some time, being a surface of easy attack for the regulators and also for the detractors of this grandiose decentralized monetary experiment.

The data coming from CoinShares they are interesting to share: on the one hand because the methodology used for the collection would seem to be more rigorous, on the other hand because it actually denies many numbers circulated often with little respect for the truth. Bitcoin it would have a smaller impact than previously imagined.

The new CoinShares mining report arrives

Bitcoin? Less impact than the data circulating

The first good news is that Bitcoin would, according to the data that was collected from CoinShares a impact per kWh much less consumed than what we knew until yesterday. If before we were talking about 492gCO2 / kWh, now the group’s data bring this average impact down to 466CO2 / kWh. This is a sign, among other things, that something important is happening in the sector.

A hot topic, which was among other things the topic of our chat with Federico Rivi – here for his official Twitter account – inside Sanremo House 2022official hospitality of Festival which this year dedicates a large space to the world of Bitcoin and of crypto.

Bitcoin does better than other industries

Even when it comes to using renewable energies. If on a global scale Bitcoin consumes energy produced for 35% with the coal and for the 24% from natural gasthe other segments show a total of 61% of energy produced from fossil sources.

Of course, there will still be a lot to do, but as effectively explained by Federico Rivi in our speech a Sanremo housethe mining it already has huge incentives to use cleaner energy sources. The Chinese mining ban was in all likelihood the point of turning point for this journey, which will see, among other things, also arrive shortly El Salvadorwhich will use energy produced with its own volcanoes.

Does Bitcoin’s “energy” problem exist?

Definitely yes, at least to the extent that it becomes attack opportunities by its most stubborn detractors. However, the amount of power that will be used by mining, but rather the type of energy. The Bitcoin Mining Council has already activated several initiatives for a transition greenalso for reasons related to public relations and growth in this sense, at a distance of less than one year of the Chinese ban it is already evident.

Think that Bitcoin stop here is, at least in our opinion, unreasonable. The revolution has already started in this sense too, and again citing our guest a Sanremo housewe too are confident that regulators will look to Bitcoin as ecosystem who managed to implement an ecological transition, with voluntary participation and no plans in micro-managing.

Although Bitcoin has existed for more than a decade, we are still at the beginning of this revolution. Even in the world of energy.