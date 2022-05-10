Bitcoin is halfway to the next halving. What will happen?

The boat is sinking. Y the community desperately needs a light at the end of the tunnel to keep morale afloat. The solution, in most cases, has been to turn to the past. That is, remember that Bitcoin is extremely volatile, but has always managed to grow over time, despite its dramatic collapses. In the absence of good news, the next halving could become the illusion that many need to revive their faith. What will happen in the next halving?

Bitcoin has many mourners. I mean, there are a lot of shovel sellers in this gold rush. A mass abandonment thanks to panic is not convenient for anyone. The specialized press, exchanges, crypto companies and large holders are the captains of this ship. Y the duty of captains is to be calm and confident in times of storm. What is valid and recommended. Now, there are many who take this to the next level by entering the field of promise. Predictions are the most attractive promises of all. The use of graphics as well. Halving power is a widely used wild card. In fact, andhalving power is practically an article of faith. In fact, no one can question the power of the halving.

What is the Bitcoin halving? It is the scheduled reduction of the issuance of new bitcoin. Miners are rewarded for their work every 10 minutes (average). Every 4 years (approximately) this reward is halved. In other words, the flow of new bitcoin is getting smaller and smaller. The halving generates a shock in mining, because, after the halving, the reward is reduced by half. This, consequently, decreases sales by miners. We must remember that miners have operating expenses in fiat and part of their reward normally has to be sold to cover those operating expenses. Those sales, of course, generate downward pressure that is considerably reduced with the halving.

We could talk about a supply. In the case of Bitcoin, it will not be greater than 21 million units. And, at present, it revolves around 19 million units. Let’s say it is the inventory (the stock) of Bitcoin. And additionally we could talk about the flow (the flow) that is currently 6.25 bitcoin every 10 minutes (average). We join these two variables and we have the most popular price prediction model in the space: The stock/flow model.. Models of this style have been used to determine the price of merchandise. In the collective imagination of the crypto community, the power of the halving stems from a very basic belief: Scarcity drives up prices.

When does a belief become a dogma? A dogma is an unchanging article of faith that ignores the evidence. Yes, supply is important. But we can’t forget about the demand. The 2009-2021 period has been a period of fairly similar macroeconomic conditions. Moderate inflation, sustained growth, employment, cheap credit, and abundant liquidity. Investors developed a very high risk tolerance due to these conditions. The dollar losing value, Treasuries down, and speculative opportunities everywhere.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is a code. It is not a food that feeds. It is not a farm that produces. It is not a metal with industrial use. It is a code in a decentralized network of computers. That code represents an exchange rate. People buy the code for various reasons: For convenience, for privacy, for ideology, for investment or for speculation. But Bitcoin is also a movement made up of libertarians, anarcho-capitalists, conservatives, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, investors, and speculators. It is a very Californian movement (right-wing libertarianism, technophilia and counterculture). An anti-system spirit is breathed and it promulgates a narrative very much in the style of the gold beetles of the 30s.

People use their money to buy Bitcoin. Purchases raise the price. Sales drive down the price. It is a relatively new and fragmented market. Its lack of liquidity contributes to its volatility. And this volatility brings its risks and its opportunities. On the other hand, the community grows and has developed a culture. It has an identity. The more idealistic current of the collective aims to establish this cypherpunk-style, limited-supply citizen currency as a rival to the US dollar in a major global currency reform. Here we are reviving the old debates around hard currency systems, state intervention in the economy, and the virtues of the free market.

Now, we have a highly ideologically charged group fighting for a political and economic cause, and on the other hand, pragmatic investors who simply want to invest their money to grow financially. One group says Bitcoin is a “safe haven.” The other group says that Bitcoin is a “risky asset”. One group says that Bitcoin is a currency fighting against the dollar. The other group says that Bitcoin is an asset for investment. One group leans on conservative economists from the last century. The other group manages their portfolio weighing risks and opportunities.

The dogma of scarcity as the main indicator of price has its obvious limitations. On the other hand, the past does not always predict the future. It is a very big mistake to underestimate the importance of demand in all of this. TRes halvings in periods of prosperity and abundant liquidity cannot necessarily predict the behavior of a halving in the midst of a global recession. Macroeconomic conditions, whether we like it or not, are highly relevant to a “transfer of value” asset like Bitcoin. We are talking about an exchange rate. A pair is made up of two elements. In other words, the supply of Bitcoin matters for the price. But the liquidity of the dollar also.

What will happen during the next halving? I do not know. But I am very skeptical of “silver” models. Plan B’s S/F model has failed so epically after the Fed’s turnaround that one wonders. At the monetary level, we are entering a paradigm shift. This decade promises to be very different from the previous decade. Faith moves mountains. And no one is bitter about a sweet. How are the PlanB predictions going? Dogmas are very comfortable because of their simplicity. But the evidence weighs much more heavily in my book. Demand, liquidity, adoption, regulation, infrastructure, and fundamentals in general are just as important with a flow squeeze. Price is a complex and multifactorial phenomenon. And it is very naive to reduce it to just two variables.

Disclaimer: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

