Bitcoin is heading towards the second peak of the RSI From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. The $ 200,000 is ‘scheduled’: Bitcoin is heading towards the second peak of the RSI

New data suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) is headed for a mathematically “programmed” all-time high of $ 200,000 or more.

In a series of tweets released on October 4, well-known commentator TechDev highlighted a familiar bullish behavior in Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI).

Bitcoin’s RSI in 2021 simply follows the pattern While remaining below the stock-to-flow model targets, it is not short of bullish forecasts for both this year and the next.

