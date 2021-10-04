News

Bitcoin is heading towards the second peak of the RSI

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

New data suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) is headed for an all-time high mathematically “scheduled“Of $ 200,000 or more.

In a series of tweets released on October 4, well-known commentator TechDev highlighted a familiar bullish behavior in Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI).

Bitcoin’s RSI in 2021 simply follows the pattern

While remaining below the stock-to-flow model targets, BTC / USD is not short of bullish forecasts for both this year and the next.

The RSI, a classic indicator used to identify overbought and oversold markets at a given price level, joins the positive factors, suggesting that the second phase of the 2021 bull run is only just beginning.

Similar to the four-year cycles of Bitcoin price action, the RSI has also exhibited patterns of behavior throughout history.

Each cycle had 2 peaks. That of 2021 is now heading towards the second,”Explained TechDev.

In each four-year cycle, the RSI has peaked at a slightly lower level than the previous one, helping to identify the high of the cycle slightly earlier. However, the price at which BTC / USD will stand at that time remains uncertain.

Interesting to note the decreasing resistance for 8 years,TechDev added.

“Once reached it probably marks the maximum, or at least a point at which to seriously reassess the risk.”

Annotated Bitcoin vs. BTC / USD
Annotated Bitcoin vs. BTC / USD. Source: TechDev / Twitter

“Too planned”?

Other data suggests that BTC’s high price could be $ 200,000 or more this time around.

Related: ‘At least 6 more months’ of bull run for BTC: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin at $ 200,000-$ 300,000 seems almost too planned,he added TechDev sharing another chart depicting Fibonacci levels.

These too are based on a four-year halving cycle, with each peak an order of magnitude higher than the previous one. For 2021, this means that the ATH at $ 20,000 in 2017 is expected to place the next high between $ 200,000 and $ 300,000.

This accurately coincides with the stock-to-flow cross-asset (S2FX) model, which anticipates an average price of $ 288,000 during the current halving cycle ending in 2024.

However, creator PlanB said local highs during this period could easily be double the average, taking Bitcoin to more than half a million dollars.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.4K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
999
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
912
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
841
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
802
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
781
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
780
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
770
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
768
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
759
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top