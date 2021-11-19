Bitcoin is holding on to $ 56,000 as whales continue to buy the dip

Bitcoin (BTC) broke through several supports this night, temporarily slipping below $ 56,000.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Analysts alarmed by open interest

At around 3am, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView reported a low of $ 55,640 on Bitstamp.

Posting ever slightly lower levels for over a month, Bitcoin has failed to rebound significantly since then, changing future price predictions.

In Filbfilb’s latest YouTube update, trading platform analyst Decentrader warns that the 50 and 100-day moving averages (DMA) could be the last bastion of the bulls.

BTC has already broken the former, keeping only the 100DMA, currently at just over $ 53,000.

“I will definitely go spot long at $ 53,000 again“said the trader, adding that the chances that 100DMA will hold the price are “reasonably desirable“.

That average coincides with Bitcoin’s trillion dollar capitalization, support that was previously relevant.

Meanwhile, Filbfilb and colleagues are suspicious of the still high open interest on Bitcoin derivatives, despite the drop in price.

According to the trader, this is due to the large number of long positions: a strong liquidation or a clean sweep through a rebound is to be expected.

Open interest futures chart. Source: Coinglass

Funding rates are still high on some major exchanges, suggesting higher price expectations.

Funding rates on Bitcoin. Source: Coinglass

The whales continue to buy the retracement

Nonetheless, some great hodlers insist on accumulating during this dip phase.

According to data from the blockchain, the third-richest BTC address continued buying throughout the week. After increasing his balance by 207 BTC to $ 62,000, accumulations of 1,647 BTC, 700 BTC and 484 BTC followed.

Furthermore, as Cointelegraph reported, those who have bought in the last six to twelve months remain determined not to sell their coins.

Even at an all-time high, the sales force remained contained, with the level of those who have maintained for at least a year representing the majority of the current Bitcoin offer.