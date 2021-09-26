Bitcoin is like Kenny of South Park

Bitcoin rises once again from the ashes. As we write this it would seem to have absorbed the effect ofyet another clockwork fud that comes from China and reboots towards i $ 43,000. A survival capacity that goes far beyond seven lives that popular stories attribute to cats.

And comes a very fitting definition from Dennis Lynch, analyst for Morgan Stanley, which defined Bitcoin similar to the famous Kenny from South Park, the character who dies at the end of each episode and who in the next… becomes the protagonist again.

The curious association of Morgan Stanley

Dennis Lynch: “Bitcoin like Kenny of South Park

Bitcoin the immortal. Our site has been dealing with cryptocurrencies since Bitcoin it was a question only for specialists and he attended dozens of funerals that saw him as a protagonist. All lined up to declare his death, crushed by this or that FUD, by this or that government regulation. The result? $ BTC is still here. And it is one of the most valuable assets in the world and continues to attract investors, including institutional ones.

It also confirms this Dennis Lynch, which is analyst And asset manager at one of the most important investment banks in the world, that is Stanley Morgan.

I like to say that Bitcoin looks like Kenny from South Park. He dies in every episode… and then comes back.

A definition that is as funny as it is fitting and perfectly describes the volatile trend of Bitcoin, with every shot taken that, according to analysts who know little or nothing, could be the fatal one.

And instead, even after the campaign of FUD artfully triggered today by the China coinciding with the expiration of a huge amount of options, he managed to hold onto the $ 40,000, and then recover towards altitude $ 42,000. Danger escaped? No, but there is nothing strange about what experts would call the normal business for bitcoin.

How troubling is Bitcoin’s current stage?

In reality very little. There is no reason to believe, at least under these market conditions, that this could be the beginning of a bear market like the one of May, which led him from $ 64,000 in value up to just under $ 30,000. This is normal business, while international finance is experiencing a moment of great difficulty, especially for the situation of Evergrande in China, which is still being defined.

As we have anticipated among other things on ours official Twitter account, there is an increasingly insistent rumor of the intervention of the Chinese government, which would neutralize the bankruptcy by intervening with money fresh press. Just what Bitcoin prevents already today. And here is revealed the mystery of the bitterness of People’s Republic of China to $ BTC and the world of cryptocurrencies in general.

Memes about Bitcoin’s death

We can only report, as a small note of color, the presence of several recurring memes online about the death of Bitcoin.

No.

The Twitter account in question only publishes the answer to the question in the handle itself once a day. No, Bitcoin is not dead today. And it won’t do it tomorrow either. Indeed, in all likelihood it could be an excellent opportunity for shopping, with strong discount prices triggered by the nervous state of the market.