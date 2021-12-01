Bitcoin is locked in a range, Ethereum and Altcoin positive

The price of Bitcoin it is locked in a range below USD 58,000.

rose 7%, XRP is consolidating near the USD 1.00 level. LUNA and STX are up by more than 10%.

Bitcoin’s price made another attempt to gain strength above $ 58,500, but failed. BTC is currently (04:22 UTC) trading in a range above $ 57,000. To begin a new surge, the price must gain momentum above $ 58,500.

In addition, most of the main ones altcoin is showing positive signs. ETH it is up 7% and surpassed the $ 4,700 level. XRP is attempting an appropriate close above the USD 1.00 resistance zone. ADA must break above the $ 1.60 and $ 1.62 levels to start a stronger rise.

The price of bitcoin

After another rejection above $ 58,500, bitcoin’s price is correct further down. BTC has tested the $ 56,250 support zone and is currently consolidating near $ 57,300. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $ 58,000 level. The next major resistance is near the $ 58,500 level, above which the price could accelerate higher.

On the downside, initial support is near the $ 56,250 level. The next major support is forming near the $ 55,500 level, below which the price may drop further.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum price gained pace on a move above the USD 4,500 and USD 4,650 resistance levels. ETH is up 7% and surpassed the $ 4,700 level. The price is pointing to the $ 4,800 level, above which the price could rise to $ 5,000.

If a downward correction occurs, the price may find support near the USD 4.650 level. The next major support is near the USD 4,550 level.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is still stuck below the USD 1.60 resistance. The next major resistance is near USD 1.62, above which the price may rise steadily. If not, it could fall towards the $ 1.50 support.

Binance coin (BNB) is climbing and gaining pace above $ 625. The bulls appear to be aiming for a test of the USD 650 level. The next big hurdle is near the USD 655 level, beyond which the price could test USD 675.

Solana (SOL) is moving above the USD 200 level and rising 6% in one day. Immediate resistance is near USD 215, above which the price could rise towards the USD 225 level. Further gains could push the price towards the USD 240 level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) tested the USD 0.000055 level before dropping 4% in one day. It is now back below the USD 0.000050 level and is approaching the USD 0.0000450 support level.

The price of XRP is consolidating near the USD 1.00 level. An adequate close above the USD 1.00 level could push the price towards the USD 1.05 level. If there is no clear increase, the price could correct below USD 0.95. The next major support is near the $ 0.92 level.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up more than 5%, including STX, VGX, LUNA, RUNE, KCS, NEXO, UNI, CRV, QTUM, ALGO and MATIC. Of that, STX gained 32% and broke above the $ 3.10 level before correcting lower.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is still facing hurdles above the $ 58,000 level. A close above $ 58,500 could possibly initiate a stronger rise towards $ 60,000.

