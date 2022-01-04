Bitcoin is millennial gold, says a Wharton finance professor

News

Bitcoin (BTC) has replaced gold as an inflation hedge for young investors, according to a Wharton finance professor.

Gold’s performance in 2021 was “disappointing“, according to stated by Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Wharton, in Friday’s interview on CNBC.

On the other hand, BTC has gradually emerged as an inflation insurance among young investors, according to Siegel’s thesis:

Let’s face the facts: I think that, in the minds of many young investors, Bitcoin has replaced gold as a hedge against inflation. Digital coins are the new gold for millennials. I believe that in the history of gold the new generations see Bitcoin as its replacement.

Siegel also recalled how older generations witnessed the great rise in gold during the inflation of the 1970s. “This time it’s not in his favor“, he added.

Gold, which traditionally emerged as an asset class hedging against inflation, failed against investor expectations in 2021, recording the worst year since 2015: the price fell by about 5% and closed the year. year at $ 1,800. Despite large price fluctuations over the course of 2021, BTC ended 2021 up 70% from the start of the year.

In 2021, multiple global investors backed BTC against gold: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban argues that Bitcoin “it was better than gold“In October 2021. Barry Sternlicht, co-founder of Starwood Capital Group, added that gold”it has no value”And that he holds BTC because governments are printing huge sums of money.

But despite BTC becoming a more popular asset than gold, several financial and crypto experts believe it has yet to prove that it is a real hedge against inflation.

