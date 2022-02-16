Bitcoin is mined with waste gas in Texas

Yesterday the New York Post ran an article that tells the interesting story of two young men from Texas become millionaires thanks to Bitcoin mining.

How two Texas 23-year-olds became millionaires mining bitcoin https://t.co/U9UYQGYQUR pic.twitter.com/2BJeSowsbJ – New York Post (@nypost) February 15, 2022

Texas, Bitcoin mining with waste gas

It is about twenty-three Brent Whitehead and Matt Lohstroh, founders of Giga Energy Solutions. Their company recovers waste gas extracted from oil fields in Texasand produces electricity which it uses to mine Bitcoin.

The so-called “Flare gas” it is natural gas extracted in excess along with oil. This gas is usually burned on the spot because it is uneconomical to exploit it, and causes the famous flame above oil towers.

Whitehead and Lohstroh are two recent college graduates from Texasor $ 4 million using this gas to mine Bitcoin.

Their company brought shipping containers containing ASICs near the oil wells, and powered them with electricity produced on site by special generators that use flare gas.

Clean mining

The activity it grew so quickly that it allowed them to make deals with 20 oil companies, four of which are listed on the stock exchange. Giga Energy Solutions is also reportedly negotiating with sovereign wealth funds to further expand its business.

Their solution in fact has zero environmental impact, because it burns gas that would have burned anyway. That is, it does not emit additional CO2, but recovers the energy produced by combustion, otherwise wasted, to mine Bitcoin.

Whitehead, who has more experience as an engineer, said:

“Growing up, I’ve always seen the gas flare burn, being in the oil and gas industry. I knew how expensive it was. It is a new way not only to reduce emissions, but also to monetize gas ”.

Lohstroh, who of the two is the most passionate about Bitcoin, added:

“Nobody controls it and you don’t have to ask for permission to use it. This is really what attracted me to Bitcoin ”.

Also thanks to solutions like these, the USA has now become i undisputed world leader in Bitcoin mining, stealing from the Chinese the scepter they held until last year. They are also solutions that help to make less and less polluting this energy-intensive activity.