Bitcoin is more difficult to manipulate than gold

Quantitative analyst PlanB is unveiling a property of bitcoin that makes it more difficult to manipulate than gold. In a new interview, the analyst explained to YouTuber Robert Breedlove that the intrinsic properties of gold make it difficult to collect physically.

According to PlanB, the costs of the vault and insurance can cover about 1% of the value of a gold collection each year, and expensive transportation costs can add to those costs. Note that Bitcoin does not have these drawbacks due to its hyper-portability.

“So gold has this inherent thing where you’d rather have paper gold than physical gold. But bitcoin doesn’t have that drawback. Delivery is easy. Delivery is fast. Delivery is cheap and therefore owning it offers much greater advantages than holding gold.

However, if some states were to make it illegal or otherwise impossible to withdraw bitcoin, this would expose the cryptocurrency to manipulation. It is no coincidence that PlanB has claimed to use exchanges to sell and buy bitcoins but not for safekeeping, saying that there is a risk that traders may at some point be prohibited by governments from physically withdrawing their bitcoins, thus eliminating the a feature that makes cryptocurrency superior to gold.