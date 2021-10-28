Bitcoin is not bearish yet, says the veteran trader who predicted the 2018 crash

Although Bitcoin (BTC) has built a classic “head and shoulders” pattern, the bulls may still have the situation in hand, according to veteran trader Peter Brandt.

In a tweet As of October 27, Brandt, famous for his accuracy when it comes to predicting BTC’s movements, refuses to be bearish.

Brandt: Bitcoin could face “increased congestion”

Although the price touched $ 58,000 due to a massive liquidation of leveraged traders yesterday, analysts remain largely optimistic, even expecting a rapid return to highs in a show of strength that could take many by surprise.

According to Brandt, “the tops of a head and shoulders do not always lead to a bear market, at least until the implied target is reached or even beyond“, he suggested.

“This pattern can also fail (bullish) or turn into bigger (exhausting) congestion.”

The analyst shared a chart showing last week’s all-time high of $ 67,100 accompanied by two minor peaks, resulting in the so-called “head and shoulders” formation.

BTC / USD chart showing the “head and shoulders” pattern. Source: Peter Brandt / Twitter

Traditionally, such events indicate the end of a bullish momentum, following an extended decline for an asset.

Meanwhile, the idea that Bitcoin can slip into an extended period of lateral movement has reappeared in the common narrative. Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph collaborator, previously predicted one slow rise towards $ 90,000, a level that could only be reached at the beginning of next year.

Everything goes according to plan

For those worried about further losses on BTC / USD, the decrease in funding rates, now virtually reset after the liquidation of leverage positions, could allay fears.

Binance was a particular cause for concern over the course of the week, with large bullish bets ultimately shattering following the dip:

“Bybit funding at 55% APR, Binance at 68% APR. Meanwhile Deribit at 15% and FTX at 7% … It seems we have to clear the market of monkeys again. “

The current price of approximately $ 61,000 aligns with the $ 63,000 monthly closing “worst case scenario” identified by PlanB, which correctly predicted both the August and September monthly closings – at $ 47,000 and $ 43,000, respectively.

November, on the other hand, is expected to end at around $ 98,000.