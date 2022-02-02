Bitcoin is not in a bear market

“There is no question, people are really scared, which in general is a buying opportunity”Said Willy Woo. According to what was declared by this important analyst and co-founder of the Hypersheet company, Bitcoin would not be found in a bear market. This, despite the levels of “peak of fear”Which we witnessed almost three months ago and, to a lesser extent, even recently. Good news that could reveal an interesting time to buy BTC using one of the best social trading platforms, eToro.

Reassuring news from Bitcoin analysts

In addition to key supports for the $ 40,000 Bitcoin, even more reassuring news arrives from analysts. Woo, who spoke on Peter McCormack’s podcast on January 30, explained why Bitcoin’s trend shouldn’t scare. Not only that, but the most important fact is that it would not be in a bear market:

Structurally on-chain – said Woo – it is not a bear market configuration. Although I would say that we are at the height of fear. There is no question, people are really scared, which is generally a buying opportunity.

Basically, according to the analyst, in the short term it is difficult, if not impossible, that Bitcoin reply in just three months what happened in one year, in 2018. So the $ 20,000 seems a long way off. Furthermore, referring to the contraction in November where BTC fell by about 44%, he confirmed that “you don’t often get this type of withdrawal without the relief bouncing back“.

In addition, Woo has also predicted growth on the user side in terms of adoption for Bitcoin. In fact, just yesterday he tweeted:

In terms of adoption, Bitcoin has roughly the same internet users as in 1997. But Bitcoin is growing faster. The next 4 years on the current path will bring Bitcoin users to 1b of people, which is the equivalent of 2005 for the Internet.

There are therefore all hopes why Bitcoin may continue to grow not only in his own quotationbut also for adoption as cryptocurrency. It could therefore be interesting to take advantage of this positive analysis and invest with eToro, making your purchases profitable thanks to the function that allows you to copy what the best traders on the platform do.

