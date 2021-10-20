Bitcoin is now an absolute record

A blaze on the Bitcoin and it is immediately a record: the leading cryptocurrency in the sector had been gravitating in the area of ​​assault for days now, but the shoulder came with what at this moment is a + 6% daily to get to exceed the quota 66.8 thousand dollars. The previous record, dating back to the month of April, was just under $ 65,000.

Bitcoin is a record

It is well known that Bitcoin is there for all to see, that it thrives on flare-ups to make your wrists vibrate, but what is interesting is the trend of recent months. Especially for those who have invested in it. Only three months ago, in fact, the currency touched the minimum of 30 thousand dollars: after a quarter it is again a record, with a growth of 100% in the space of 100 days. In short, a very profitable investment for those who believed in it even in the darkest moment.

The record comes in the hours in which the first US ETF based on the price of Bitcoin becomes available: a new and additional element that fits perfectly into the framework of cryptocurrencies, a different way to invest in this sector by seizing the opportunity with greater simplicity . While waiting for the $ BITO to become accessible also in Italy, we now have to guess what the trend that Bitcoin will undertake from today onwards: a mass monetization of the gain achieved (with a healthy fall back on lower figures), or the bet towards new goals with a further + 40% that according to many is within reach within a few months?

With the world economy facing a crossroads that are not without dangers, cryptocurrencies are considered by many to be a possible safe haven asset like gold: they could protect from possible setbacks and would represent an alternative way to put shelter their savings. If so, at the first cryptocurrency cryptocurrency’s value could grow further. The choice must therefore be made now, based on what you bet for the months to come: your (free) wallet is waiting.

The flare-up of Bitcoin and the new record, meanwhile, heat up the entire sector of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world: Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, XRP and others are also on the rise. A real wave of enthusiasm, in short, in the wake of the sector’s hare: for Bitcoin the paw is worth 18% in a single week and the threshold of 70 thousand dollars is at this point probably within reach.