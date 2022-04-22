Bitcoin is now “boring” and that’s good for adoption, says Fidelity expert

Key facts: The accumulation of bitcoin is more determined as investors understand its value.

That is estimated by Jurrien Timmer, who believes that BTC could be worth a million dollars in 2025.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) has become “boring,” according to Jurrien Timmer, the global macro director at financial firm Fidelity. This is because of their perceived accumulation of value over time. This was suggested by her on Twitter a few hours ago.

The finance specialist holds that until recently bitcoin’s price often exceeded its intrinsic value on the up during bull markets and down during bear markets. This means that the cryptocurrency came to be priced at an overvalued figure or sold much cheaper than it really cost.

It was a momentum game with little to no resistance, until the trend hit exhaustion and we are now stuck between $40,000 and $45,000. “That’s good for institutional adoption,” he said.

Through the following graph, he showed that in recent months the price of bitcoin has stopped following the supply model followed by the supply curve, that is, the selling force. And it has embraced the pink line that represents demand driven, that is, purchasing power influenced by the growth of the ecosystem.

Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by 2023 and nearly $1 million by 2025, according to Timmer. Source: Timmer.

This means for Timmer that although the sales model has been an effective model in the past, the demand curve will be the dominant driver of BTC from now on. In that sense, he estimates that bitcoin should follow the blue line on the graph. This is because he estimates that as more investors better understand the value of Bitcoin, it will not crash easily, nor will it take off strongly in the face of market speculation.

A behavior that could motivate adoption among institutional investors, who are looking for more mature and stable assets to deposit their capital. If this is the case, this could influence the price of Bitcoin upwards with the introduction of new investments to the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin would reach USD 100,000 in 2023 and almost a million in 2025, according to specialists

Jurrien Timmer recalled that before most investors only knew the price. But she believes that as investors better understand the value of BTC, its price is less likely to resemble the early days of the boom and bust. “It could start behaving like a traditional risk asset,” she estimated.

So, estimates bitcoin could be worth more than $100,000 next year and almost $1,000,000 by 2025, according to his greedy predictions that he had already advanced long ago. Something that goes hand in hand with the fundamentalist vision of other specialists who visualize that a high perceived valuation of the cryptocurrency could increase its price exponentially.

Proof of this is the economist Gael Sánchez Smith who, as CriptoNoticias reported, sees bitcoin at USD 100,000. Although, unlike Timmer, he believes that this goal will be achieved sooner, precisely during 2022 and, given a more bullish view, he believes that BTC is capable of reaching USD 3,000,000 in a longer time.