Bitcoin is now energy sustainable for 57.7%

The Bitcoin Mining Council is a voluntary association of bitcoin miners, founded in May 2021 with the support of some of the largest bitcoin mining companies along with MicroStrategy and its CEO, Michael Saylor. In its latest survey on the volunteer sector, the BMC successfully collected information on sustainable energy from more than 33% of the current global bitcoin network. According to the results, BMC members and survey participants are currently using electricity with a sustainable energy mix of 65.9%.

“Based on these data it is estimated that the sustainable electricity mix of the global mining industry has grown to around 57.7%, during Q3 2021, up 3% compared to Q2 2021, making it one of the most sustainable sectors. globally ”, concludes the report.

At the end of September, the BMC estimated the global mining energy usage of bitcoin at 188 TW / h, which represents only 0.12% of world energy production. Furthermore, the report found that bitcoin mining used 0.38% of the global energy of 50,000 TW / h that goes to waste due to inefficiencies.

Narrowing it to the United States, the report pointed out that 65% of all energy used to generate and distribute electricity in the country is lost or wasted. The survey results confirmed that bitcoin mining efficiency is rapidly improving, as it increased by 23% in the fourth quarter alone. In eight years, bitcoin mining has become 42 times more efficient, the report noted.