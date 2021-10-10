Bitcoin is now headed well beyond the annual highs. Here are the levels to monitor

In August, on these pages, our Research Department had indicated that at those levels in the 38,000 area the time had come to return as buyers.

From then on, the climb was well over 26%. What to wait from now on and what are the levels to monitor?

In our opinion, Bitcoin is now headed well beyond the annual highs and for this reason we are going to indicate an investment strategy with a risk reward in favor.

But first let’s make a premise.

In the same period, from August onwards, the equity markets are experiencing a bearish side phase. We have reached a decisive moment in recent days. In fact, from next week we will understand if the decline will continue or not, and if instead from next week it will return to the upside.

In the meantime, cryptocurrencies seem well set to close the year in a rush.

Bitcoin (BTC EUR), since the beginning of the year has marked the minimum at 22,658.90 and the maximum at 54,229.70. Right now, it stands at around 48,022.

Our recommendation today is as follows:

Bitcoin is now headed well beyond the annual highs but there are key levels not to be abandoned.

In the meantime, we underline our projections until October 2022:

minimum waiting area 38,415 / 46,335

maximum waiting area 70,345 / 79,114.

Now if our view turns out to be correct, between ups and downs, the climb should be nothing short of amazing.

In the next paragraph we will indicate the key levels to monitor for those who have operations in progress as per our previous operational indications, and for those who now want to carry out short and medium-long term operations.

Here is our investment strategy for the next 1/3 months

After prices went to stop loss at 36.743 in recent weeks, a new bullish swing has formed in the 41.482 area since the last eighth.

Now, as long as the level of 33,792 holds up at the weekly close (this is the stop loss level), there will be possible rises towards the high of 54,229.70 and then 60,000 for / by the end of this year.

Our judgment is still Buy.

As usual, we will proceed step by step.