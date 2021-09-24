Bitcoin is old: LCX is + 300% and flies thanks to DeFi

LCX is the star of the moment because it is completely decentralized. Bitcoin and other traditional cryptocurrencies are closely linked to the centrality of exchanges.

A structure now considered old. On the contrary, LCX is based on a structure that can be completely decentralized. And it is decentralized finance that is the most loved by cryptocurrency users. LCX does not need centralized services but can also be traded through a fully DeFi platform. Sometimes we take it for granted that cryptocurrencies are all the same but on balance looking at them better we discover a world of ideas. Each of them aims to convey a different and often very innovative project. And this project that makes the real difference between one and the other is to make one or the other attractive to enthusiasts and speculators. It is speculators who make the fortune of these cryptocurrencies because by identifying the most forward-looking projects and with the most future, they are able to intercept the strongest increases.

+ 300% because she is a friend of DeFi

One of the reasons for this very strong rally is in DEX Fire Salamander. This technology greatly enhances the decentralized approach of this crypto and allows exchanges to be overshadowed even more. Also key to this peak of attention on this token was the really strong increase in trading on Uniswap.

But then there is also the fact that LCX is becoming an increasingly vast ecosystem that promises to implement ever wider services and options.

So who is betting on this crypto he knows he is focusing on a reality that not only invests in DeFi but that tries to make it more and more suited to the needs of users.