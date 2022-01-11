Bitcoin is overvalued and will end badly, say three ECB officials

If to support the current assessments of thethere is nothing but the speculative thirst of investors,in the so-called mainstream – the main flow of financial investments. The position of three exponents of the, who intervened in the debate with an article entitled “The Bitcoin Challenge: How to Tame a Digital Predator”. To sign the contribution on VoxEu, site of the Cepr think-tank, are(general manager of payment infrastructures at the ECB), Patrick Papsdorf (responsible for supervising payments) and Jürgen Schaaf (advisor to the ECB senior management for payment and market infrastructures).

Bindseil and the other authors, while recognizing the potential of blockchain technology, have focused on the role played so far by Bitcoin on the markets and in its practical applications. From the latter point of view, the inefficiencies of this cryptocurrency have made it very little relevant as a payment tool. Too volatile, too slow and too expensive to complete transactions. Sellers who currently accept it as payment remain a niche.

Its market success, however, has been enormous: from 2017 to today (11 January) the price of Bitcoin has increased more than 40 times (a jump of more than 4,000%). This success could suggest that investors are convinced by the prospect of increasing use of Bitcoin in the real world, which would increase the demand for this “coin” in the long run and, consequently, its value. The three members of the ECB have tried, first of all, to dismantle this thesis.

In addition to the aforementioned limits of Bitcoin as a means of payment, there is also the energy and environmental cost of the transaction validation system, the proof of work. Not even the popular idea that Bitcoin, thanks to its limited supply, can become a sort of digital store of value similar to gold convinces Bindseil and the other authors. Gold, in fact, can count on a large number of practical uses that Bitcoin cannot currently boast. Not only that, the yellow metal also has peculiar intrinsic characteristics: its resistance to oxidation makes it very little perishable and allows the conservation of its value “even in extreme situations such as natural disasters”.