Bitcoin is preparing for a ‘phenomenal week close’ above $ 49,000

Bitcoin (BTC) held $ 49,000 today, after the latest comments from the US Federal Reserve triggered a run towards this critical resistance.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

All eyes on $ 49,300

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show a slowdown in the growth of the BTC / USD pair, after breaking above $ 49,000 in the final hours of Friday.

The end of the working week saw a positive reaction to comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation and tapering of asset purchases. As Cointelegraph reported, stocks recently rose to all-time highs as the US dollar weakened – Bitcoin took advantage of this opportunity with a $ 1,500 rise in just an hour.

On Twitter, the analyst Rekt Capital commented:

“If BTC is able to stay above $ 49,000, it will prepare for a phenomenal week close.”

This weekly close may even be higher than the previous one, at around $ 49,300.

BTC / USD, weekly candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

“Bitcoin’s direction seems pretty obvious to me“, he added trader Ryan Cantering Clark.

Taking a look at the buy and sell levels on Binance we see the formation of a line of support at $ 48.800 and one resistance just below $ 50,000.

BTC / USD, “buy” and “sell” levels on Binance. Source: Material Indicators / Twitter

The altcoin market turns green

Altcoins have also benefited from Bitcoin’s renewed strength. With the exception of Binance Coin (BNB), whose price has remained largely unchanged, all cryptocurrencies in the Top 10 have recorded solid gains.

Cardano (ADA) led the bullish charge: ADA / USD rose nearly 10% to $ 2.85, recovering much of the recently lost territory. Solana (SOL) also continued to rise, reaching new all-time highs.

ADA / USD, one-day candlestick chart (Binance). Source: TradingView

Ether (ETH) is at $ 3,240, up a more modest 4% from yesterday, but still down by 1.5% compared to a week ago.