Bitcoin is ready for a new all-time high by March 2022

Bitcoin he anticipated last weekend with a really interesting rally that took his price to over $ 44,000 in just 2 hours. Its market, as well as that of other cryptocurrencies, is currently stationary. The red mark is distinguishing almost all of them. Nonetheless, Lark Davis, one of the most famous and popular analysts, claims that Bitcoin will catch up with his new all-time high by March 2022.

A prediction that is awakening the interests of those who are thinking about investing in the queen of cryptocurrencies. The moment would seem particularly interesting to plan a long-term planned purchase thanks to the integrated function of Coinbase. We are talking about one of the most important and safest exchanges in the world.

Bitcoin towards its new all-time high

Analyzing historical trends and the fact that each day at 50 days closed above its moving average of $ 42,500Davis believes that Bitcoin is already heading towards his new one all-time high:

The last two times we crossed this line, BTC has increased by 54% and by 47%. If history rhymes, we could see BTC rise in the 60,000 range over the next few weeks. The last two 50-day MA breakouts lasted 40 and 46 days until we saw peaks form for the price of Bitcoin. So new high for BTC in late March? By the way, the 50 DMA breakout in 2020 lasted 180 days. Food for the mind.

So within a few days we could see a new record of Bitcoin. His price could skyrocket for the sake of many investors who have taken advantage of the recent steep drop to buy the cryptocurrency queen. Among other things, precisely in this regard, we have seen how important players in the cryptographic market have taken advantage of the opportunity.

Just think of El Salvador with Nayib Bukele announcing that he bought 410 bitcoins and MicroStrategy who has completed a major purchase. Furthermore, also i billionaires they have chosen cryptocurrencies as a refuge from inflation. Finally, just on February 7, KPMG Canada has made it official that BTC and ETH will be added to the balance sheet.

See more and more companies, and more Tesladecide to allocate part of their capital to Bitcoin makes us understand how much this cryptocurrency is held in high regard. The forecast is that more and more companies will decide to invest part of their profits by turning them into crypto.

