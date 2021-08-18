Bitcoin is set to replace gold, says a senior Bloomberg strategist

Bitcoin (BTC) is replacing gold despite attempts by US regulators to hinder its advance, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone said on Aug.16.

The senior commodity market strategist indicated the “digitization of money and finance“As the deciding factor behind the growth of the Bitcoin market against gold, noting that the same phenomena helped the US dollar to prevail”quickly and organically“On the precious metal.

Since August 2011, spot gold has plummeted over 99% against Bitcoin. Source: TradingView.com

McGlone’s comments appear to be reflections on the recent three-day conference at the Bretton Woods hotel in New Hampshire, which was attended by economists, macro analysts and investors, including Jurrien Timmer of Fidelity Investment, Amy Oldenburg of Morgan Stanley and others.

Bretton Woods is known among economists for hosting the United Nations Monetary and Financial Conference in 1944, which later led to a commitment by the United States, Canada, Western European countries, Australia and Japan to lock their own currencies. Laurel.

As a result, the new monetary structure has taken the title of “Bretton Woods system.”

However, on August 15, 1971, the 37th president of the United States, Richard Nixon, released the dollar from the gold standard. Many economists endorsed the move, recalling John Maynard Keynes’ landmark view that the gold standard was a “barbarian relic.“

The recent conference “Bretton Woods: The Realignment” represented a metaphorical homage to the demise of the Bretton Woods system, while at the same time focused on emerging financial assets such as Bitcoin that threaten to supplant “the hegemony of the dollar”And become the next global reserve asset.

In this way, Bitcoin directly challenged gold’s position as a traditional competitor to the dollar, a trend according to McGlone already underway.

“The digitization of money and finance is proceeding rapidly and organically, the dollar is gaining dominance, Bitcoin is replacing gold and regulation in the US is unlikely to hinder its advance: these are our main conclusions after the ‘Bretton conference. Woods: The Realignment ‘. “

Five decades of dollar rule

Harold James, an economic historian at Princeton University, said in an article published in July 2021 that “digital technologies are driving a new monetary revolution that could end the dollar’s global leadership,”Hinting at the role that crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum could play in redefining the global economy.

This is despite the dollar’s ability to survive the worst global economic conditions over the past five decades and emerge as the world’s reserve asset.

More specifically, the so-called Nixon Shock in 1971 led to double-digit inflation in the US, causing the dollar to lose more than 50% against the Japanese yen and the Deutsche Mark. However, neither currency has managed to outrun the dollar in the race for global fiat hegemony.

Performance of the Japanese yen against the USD after the end of the Bretton Woods agreements. Source: FRED

In the early 1980s, the dollar recovered sharply, tracing similar movements in the second half of the 1990s, during the dot-com boom and bust. Furthermore, the dollar came out unscathed from the 2008 financial crisis and the economic chaos due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dollar Shock Coming?

But why did the dollar survive? Bloomberg’s Niall Ferguson pointed to three reasons in his new report.

First, the dollar received support from the Federal Reserve’s higher interest rate policies to reset expectations.

Oil chart quoted against BTC. Source: Ecoinometrics

Second, liberalized capital markets, driven by a boom in the Eurodollar and petrodollar markets, amplified the dollar’s international utility, prompting foreign central banks to use it for international trade.

And third, the power of the US government to impose financial sanctions on countries deemed rebellious to White House policies, especially following the September 11, 2001 attacks, made the dollar a financial weapon.

However, James points out that the dollar faced unprecedented economic conditions due to the Covid-19 crisis. The past 18 months have seen the US deficit reach 13.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), the second highest level since the end of World War II.

US public debt over the past five decades. Source: FRED

This ratio is expected to increase further after the introduction of the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill just passed by the Senate. The Congressional Budget Office has signaled that the stimulus will expand the budget deficit by another $ 256 billion over the next decade.

Meanwhile, another $ 3.5 trillion economic maneuver focused on combating poverty and climate is expected to be implemented by the end of this year. Therefore, James pointed out that steadily growing deficits have reduced the dollar’s bullish outlook in global markets:

“Some dangers are already visible in the Treasury market, with liquidity shortages (in 2020) and weakening foreign demand. A new currency, therefore, could end the dollar’s long period of hegemony.”

Bitcoin struggles against gold as an alternative to the dollar

The Federal Reserve’s expansive monetary policies resulted in supersonic rallies in the Bitcoin market, to the point where strong bullish movements beat gold, a traditional hedging asset.

Bitcoin took off from $ 3,858 to $ 64,899 against the backdrop of growing US deficits. Source: TradingView.com

Anthony Pompliano, an associate at Pomp Investments and a longtime Bitcoin advocate, explained in a note to clients that if a person keeps their wealth in dollars, bonds or gold, their investments will generate “negative real rates of return.“

“You basically have Bitcoin or stocks left, which leads you to consider an allocation in Bitcoin given the high degree of volatility that will likely result in better performance than stocks over a sufficiently long period of time.”

However, emerging digital assets face potential regulatory challenges, as McGlone pointed out in his tweet on Monday. The crypto sector has faced a wave of attacks from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

McGlone pointed out, however, that strict regulations will not be able to hinder Bitcoin’s advance against gold. Liam Bussell, head of corporate communications at the Banxa crypto trading service, said that US regulators have no intention of blocking Bitcoin, they simply want to protect investors in the US from fraud.

“In 2020 alone, illegal schemes resulted in approximately 82,135 crypto fraud cases,“Bussell indicated, adding:

“US regulators allegedly dealing in digital assets (CFTC, SEC and FINRA) are open to diversification of instruments, as long as they are fair and operate transparently.”

