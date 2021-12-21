Bitcoin is still mined in China, 20% of the world’s mining

According to a recent report by the CNBC, in China you continue to extract Bitcoin, but secretly. This is despite the government’s repressive policies towards cryptocurrencies in general. Even the data estimate that i miner Chinese correspond to 20% of the miners in the world. An incredible figure that demonstrates how difficult it is for Beijing to force a final goodbye to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin in China: mining continues despite restrictions

September for Chinese miners must have been the worst month of 2021. In fact, China had issued a prohibition complete towards Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies. This especially for those who operate mining in the Chinese territory, where it is now strictly prohibited.

Despite this, the peer-to-peer network identified 145 nodes Bitcoin still running after only a few days from the day of the official ban. According to data from Bitrawr.com, 125 nodes are currently still running in the Asian country. Correspondingly, it appears that not all miners are exoded from China.

An example is Ben (nickname to ensure his safety), interviewed by CNBC, which still continues to extract today Bitcoin in the Chinese province of Sichuan, with the daily hope of not being captured by the authorities. Like other miners of cryptocurrencies he has been in hiding ever since Beijing initiated its repression policies against the sector. In a daring way, he has managed to distribute his equipment across multiple sites, so that no operation is identifiable from the country’s electricity grid. In addition, it has decided to draw electricity directly from small local production sources such as dams.

To confirm this, there are also data from the Chinese cybersecurity company Qihoo 360 which they revealed as the mining of cryptocurrencies e Bitcoin is continuing underground.

China’s goals

It seems that behind the choice of Beijing there is the will of China to monopolize with the official digital currency par excellence, lo digital yuan. In fact, some sources reveal that the country is continuing with the Central Bank tests. The digital yuan could thus allow the government to to track anyone’s expenses in real time. Cryptocurrencies competitors would circumvent this process. Here’s how Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings he is a member of Bitcoin Mining Council: