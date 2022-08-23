Bitcoin is still on a losing streak

The price of bitcoin has brought a bearish streak since last week, which is around 12%, to reach the closing of this note at $21,155; the lowest price in August and the strongest weekly drop since July.

In addition, for the country it implies that it is less than half the average price that the State has paid, for the 2,381 tokens it has.

According to an analysis by the Moody’s Risk Agency, the country paid an average of $44,539 for each bitcoin it acquired. Although the purchase prices ranged from $58,453 to $19,000, and meant, according to calculations by the rating agency, an outlay of $106.04 million, which added to the entire ecosystem implies more than $375 million.

“At a bitcoin price of $20,500, there are approximately $57 million in losses,” says the Moody’s report, which clarifies that the losses are accounting, “the treasury resources committed to the various bitcoin expenses are subtracted from the government’s liquidity before of upcoming bond maturities…Bitcoin purchases have functioned less as a sinking fund and more as a drain on resources,” he stresses.

At the current price, the losses in the accounting books would be around $54 million and would materialize if the crypto assets were sold.

Why is it going down?

Analysts explain that the bearish streak is due to the expectations that the markets have about the measures that the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed) will take, and if the adjustment of rates will continue aggressive, that means that the risk appetite is limited. , due to expectations of economic growth.

“The weakening of global stock indices and the deterioration of the macroeconomic context are worrying factors. At the same time, the crypto market is no longer oversold, but it is not yet attractive for long-term investors,” he explains in the market analysis, Alex Kuptsikevich of FxPro.

In addition to bitcoin, other tokens such as ethereum and binance remained in the red on Monday afternoon.

And not only crypto assets are waiting for the Fed’s decisions.

Wall Street closed yesterday with clear losses and the Dow Jones Industrials, its main indicator, fell 1.91%, its worst day since mid-June.

The composite index of the Nasdaq market, where the main technology companies are listed, fell 2.55%.

Wall Street last week broke its good streak, in which it had accumulated four consecutive weeks of gains, thus recovering part of the ground lost in the first half of the year.

Stocks in New York rose between mid-July and mid-August on expectations that inflation had peaked and that this would allow the Fed to opt for a less aggressive policy.

However, in the latest messages that have been released from the US central bank, it is made clear that it will be necessary to continue raising interest rates, which has cooled the mood of investors, who fear the effect that a high price of money may have in economic growth and business results.