Bitcoin is still the best gift that can be given today

Buy Bitcoin December 24 has always proved to be an excellent choice. It is not us who say it, but the data relating to the last 6 years of this crypto. And, moreover, it is certainly not a good omen. That is why it can be said that the queen of cryptocurrencies can easily be the best gift, the right one, which leaves everyone happy. Obviously, Christmas must not be the only opportunity to give this digital asset as a gift.

Bitcoin over the past 6 years has proved to be a great gift

Well yes, for the past 6 years Bitcoin it turned out to be great gift for those who received it. Assuming a purchase in the last two years, whoever would have received it today would have seen an increase of approximately 100% (at the time of writing). Just in the last 10 years the queen of cryptocurrencies it has seen tremendous growth and its capitalization value is now more than $ 960 million.

The fact that Bitcoin has always proved to be an excellent gift, it can be seen if we take its value, tying it to a purchase of 20 dollars precisely the December 24th of each year since 2015, and seeing, in projection, how much it would be grown up in the hands of the recipient. So here’s a little scheme:

2015: 2,075.06 dollars, + 10,275%;

2016: $ 1,054.88, + 5.174%;

2017: 68.77 dollars, + 241%;

2018: $ 233.48, + 1.067%;

2019: $ 129.33, + 574%;

2020: $ 39.60, + 98%.

We only think if Bitcoin were to revert to its own all-time high, how much profit would be recorded. In short, the queen of cryptocurrencies, despite some scares, has never disappointed. The secret, as many analysts say, is waiting and in any case you can never say no to a gift. The only danger could be that of having to change your mind cryptocurrencies if some prejudice still invades your thoughts.

Obviously not only Bitcoin it could be a good gift idea. Of cryptocurrencies with higher capitalization there are many, you could also choose one of these. Among other things, from January 2022, Bitcoins can also be bought in the supermarket, tobacconists and newsstands. This reveals how cryptocurrencies have become a mass phenomenon.