Bitcoin is stuck between two levels, ETH and DOGE are silent

Wednesday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major digital currencies moved into negative territory, with the global cryptocurrency market cap declining 1.8% to $ 2.1 trillion.

What happened

In the last 24 hours, the main cryptocurrency in the world has moved back by 1% to 41,837.84 dollars; in the last seven days BTC has lost 4.8%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was down 1.3% daily to $ 3,116.99; in the last seven days ETH has lost 7.6%.

In the past 24 hours Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 1% to $ 0.16; in the last seven days DOGE has gained 1.4%.

The rival coin of DOGE, Shiba Inu (SHIB), lost 2% to $ 0.0000275 in the past 24 hours; in the last seven days SHIB has left 14% on the ground.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL), FTX Token (FTT) e BitTorrent (BTT) were the three cryptocurrencies with the highest daily gains, according to data from CoinGecko.

TFUEL jumped 6.6% to $ 0.195, FTT jumped 6.3% to $ 47.41 and BTT jumped 5.2% to $ 0.0027.

Because it is important

Second Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, Bitcoin is “floating” between the support at $ 40,000 and the resistance around $ 45,000.

“Bitcoin seems to have gotten lost in the noise of the past few weeks; it is not falling too sharply despite risk assets being mistreated, but it is not recovering significantly either, ”Erlam wrote in an e-mailed note.

Edward Moya, Erlam’s colleague at OANDA, pointed out the claims of the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler, according to which the SEC remains focused on regulating cryptocurrency exchanges while climate risk and environmental, social and governance rules are key priorities for 2022.

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and Bitcoin bull, on Wednesday released a statement from the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC), a voluntary global forum of Bitcoin mining companies.

Q4 #Bitcoin Mining Council Survey Confirms Improvements in Sustainable Power Mix and Technological Efficiency. Estimated sustainable energy mix was 58.5%. Join us at 5pm ET today for a full briefing.https: //t.co/t1gTZV9GtT – Michael Saylor (@saylor) January 18, 2022

Saylor, who is a key member of the Board, confirmed the improvements in Bitcoin’s sustainable energy mix and technological efficiency.

Through its latest survey, the BMC claims to have managed to gather information on sustainable energy from more than 46% of the global Bitcoin network (as of December 31, 2021).

The results indicate that 66.1% of the participants use electricity with a sustainable energy mix. According to the BMC, based on this data during the fourth quarter of 2021 the sustainable electricity mix of the global crypto mining industry grew to around 58.5%, up 1% year-on-year.

Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at British digital asset brokerage firm GlobalBlock, said in a note viewed by Benzinga that $ 40,000-41,000 is a “key support region for Bitcoin.”

Sotiriou stated that Bitcoin’s fundamentals “couldn’t be more solid right now”; the analyst quoted the announcement of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) regarding a new energy-efficient Bitcoin mining ASIC – which will be unveiled at the upcoming IEEE International Conference on Solid State Circuits next month – as one of the positive developments related to the leading cryptocurrency in the world.

“The fact that a technology company worth over $ 200 billion is providing solutions for Bitcoin mining is further confirmation of the entry of major players in the cryptocurrency sector. Intel’s system proposes to reduce overall energy consumption by about 15%: this increase in energy efficiency will help more institutional investors enter the sector, as environmental friendliness is one of their key priorities, ”wrote Sotiriou. .

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s whales are back in action. The data of Santiment indicate that in the last 2 days, large investors have accumulated 40,000 BTC; now the whales are “back to having the same amount as before they started downloading at $ 49,000,” the financial market data platform said on Twitter.

#Bitcoin has rebounded, and is + $ 1,000 in price the past 5 hours. Now sitting at $ 42.4k, this comes after whales have accumulated 40k more $ BTC in the past 2 days alone. They now are back to owning the same amount from before their dump began at $ 49k. https://t.co/1ZnyrYpr1S pic.twitter.com/vR2GgXPUlZ – Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 19, 2022

