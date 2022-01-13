According to the latest analysis by Jurrien Timmer, executive of Fidelity Investments, a famous US multinational financial services company, Bitcoin is “technically oversold“. This causes it to share $ 40,000 is now a “fundamental support“For cryptocurrency. This is despite many analysts predicting that its negative trend may continue to a range between $ 30,000 and $ 35,000.

3 key indicators of the price of Bitcoin call the 40 thousand dollars as support for 2022

There are exactly 3 key indicators of the price of Bitcoin they call i $ 40,000 as fundamental support throughout the new year 2022. To announce this hypothesis was, as already anticipated, Timmer who defined this figure “fundamental support“For the queen of cryptocurrencies who is now”technically oversold“. We could therefore see a rebound in the coming weeks or days.

The first of the three indicators concerns the Stochastic RSI and its sharp rebound. It is an indicator that allows the comparison between the closing price of the asset with its up-down interval in a given specific period. This allowed Tinder to report one buying trend precisely on the occasion of the price of Bitcoin which remained in support above 40,000 dollars. Here is the tweet with which Tinder confirms his theory:

Is $ 40k the new $ 30k? The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation had a large impact. With liquidity-driven momentum playing under pressure, it’s not a total shock that cryptocurrencies have corrected themselves. So what’s the next step for bitcoin?

Bitcoin drew a line in the sand at $ 40k and is now technically oversold. Like $ 30,000, the $ 40,000 level appears to be a fundamental support area.

S-shaped demand curve and BTC / Gold ratio

The second support concerns the S-shaped demand curve. As for the period from April to June 2021, where the price of Bitcoin it bounced from $ 30,000, we’re seeing the same thing close to $ 40,000. This increases, according to Timmer, the possibility of the next rebound reaching levels very close to $ 100,000:

The $ 30,000 level in 2021 provided support based on my demand pattern (S-curve model). The same level appears to have risen to $ 40,000, once again providing fundamental support. It is a moving lens that generally provides a fundamental anchor for the price.

Third and last support indicating how Bitcoin both technically oversold is the relationship BTC / Gold which, after hitting the high of 37.4 twice in 2021, is back in the breakout zone from last year with support at 22. Here is what Timmer said: