Bitcoin is the ‘Kenny of South Park’ monetary From CoinTelegraph



Morgan Stanley Executive: Bitcoin is the monetary ‘Kenny of South Park’



Speaking at Morningstar’s annual investment conference held yesterday, Dennis Lynch of Morgan Stanley (NYSE 🙂 shared a nice analogy, arguing that the ability to brave hardship and overcome both technical and fundamental adversity portrays that of South Park cartoon character, Kenny.

The 24-season series features a recurring gag: Kenny’s character dies in each episode, only to be resurrected as if nothing had happened in the next episode.

Head of asset management firm Counterpoint, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley – and apparently passionate about the well-known TV show – Lynch has always expressed his belief in Bitcoin’s resilience.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph