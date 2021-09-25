Bitcoin is the ‘Kenny of South Park’ monetary From CoinTelegraph

by
Loading...
Advertisements


Morgan Stanley Executive: Bitcoin is the monetary ‘Kenny of South Park’

Speaking at Morningstar’s annual investment conference held yesterday, Dennis Lynch of Morgan Stanley (NYSE 🙂 shared a nice analogy, arguing that the ability to brave hardship and overcome both technical and fundamental adversity portrays that of South Park cartoon character, Kenny.

The 24-season series features a recurring gag: Kenny’s character dies in each episode, only to be resurrected as if nothing had happened in the next episode.

Head of asset management firm Counterpoint, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley – and apparently passionate about the well-known TV show – Lynch has always expressed his belief in Bitcoin’s resilience.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment

© 2021 D1SoftBall News | All Rights Reserved.