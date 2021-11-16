Bitcoin is the least risky investment

The CEO of Microstrategy, a company that owns around 105,000 bitcoins, Michael Saylor stated in an interview that investing in Bitcoin is much less risky than investing in stocks or bonds.

Because Bitcoin is a less risky investment than others

This consideration arises from the comparison made over 10 years of Bitcoin with respect to other assets, in the relationship between risk and return.

“I think that over the course of a decade, bitcoin has increased 170% annually, every year for a decade. The Nasdaq is up 19% every year for a decade and the S&P is up 14% every year for a decade. Gold is down 6 basis points a year, every year for a decade. Long bonds, 240 basis points “.

So according to the CEO of Microstrategy despite his own high volatility, in the long run Bitcoin has proven itself to be the least risky asset when compared to its very high performance.

Saylor then talked about the regulatory problems related to cryptocurrencies, and the fact that Bitcoin could be considered as a store of value, even if the speculative factor is still high, preventing it from growing to unthinkable levels for now.

“It’s scarce, they might say it’s a speculative store of value. But if it weren’t speculative, it would be trading at $ 10 million per coin right now. The only thing that prevents it from going up by a factor of one hundred is the fact that it is “speculative”, but otherwise, it seems to me that it is much more risky to buy gold, it is much more risky to buy a company, a share, even a large technological monopoly. I think the best thing you could have is the volatility that keeps all conventional thinkers out of the asset, because that gives you the ability to buy it cheaply. “

This is Saylor’s conclusion.

Microstrategy the largest Bitcoin investor

Microstrategy’s CEO’s words may not be entirely disinterested, considering his company currently is the largest holder of Bitcoin in the world with approx 105 thousand Bitcoins in the wallet.

Last summer, between July and September the society bought 5,000 bitcoins, at an average price of $ 48,000. Microstrategy would have a bitcoin equivalent in excess of 7 billion dollars, almost as much as its total capitalization, which would be valued at around 7.4 billion.

In a recent tweet dated October 28, Saylor claimed to personally own approx 17700 bitcoin, purchased at an average of approx $ 10,000 each

You do not sell your #bitcoin. https://t.co/zMGyYU1iRp – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) October 28, 2021

“Our view is that being a leveraged, bitcoin-long company is a good thing for our shareholders.”

This was what Saylor himself told CNBC in July.

However, many think that the company’s debt exposure is too high, because it invests in an asset that is still considered too volatile.

But even on that occasion, the company’s CEO had expressed his point of view on investing in Bitcoin, comparing it to a potential investment in one of the tech giants made ten years ago

“If you borrow billions of dollars at 1% interest and invest it in the next Big Tech digital network that you thought would be the dominant Amazon or Google or Facebook, why shouldn’t you? I mean, if I could borrow $ 1 billion and buy Facebook ten years ago for 1% interest, I think I would have done pretty well. “

For now, the facts seem to prove him absolutely right.