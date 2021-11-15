Bitcoin is the lowest-risk asset for investors according to MicroStrategy’s CEO

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor told investors that buying bitcoin is better than putting your money into traditional assets like stocks, bonds and gold. In a new interview with John Darsie, director of business development at alternative investment firm SkyBridge, Saylor has indeed compared bitcoin to other asset classes over the past 10 years.

“I think that over the course of a decade, bitcoin has increased 170% annually, every year for a decade. The Nasdaq is up 19% every year for a decade and the S&P is up 14% every year for a decade. Gold is down 6 basis points a year, every year for a decade. Long bonds, 240 basis points “. Saylor said that despite the volatility of the benchmark cryptocurrency, it offers the highest returns and lowest risk across asset classes.

“The conclusion we come to is quite clear. If you can handle the volatility and novelty of bitcoin, you get paid 10 times. If you can’t digest it, you settle for the S&P index. The truth is that the lowest risk thing you can buy right now is bitcoin, because there is no CEO, there is no head office … The product is simple: it is one millionth of all the money in the network for always, so you’re moving away from the board of directors and the employee base and the regulatory nexus and the competition, and you already know there is demand for a non-sovereign store of value. “

Saylor says that despite concerns about governments and regulators imposing a ban, BTC has been recognized as “digital property” and notes that its volatile nature could also be favorable to investors looking to buy the asset at a low price.

“It’s scarce, they might say it’s a speculative store of value. But if it weren’t speculative, it would be trading at $ 10 million per coin right now. The only thing that prevents it from going up by a factor of one hundred is the fact that it is “speculative”, but otherwise, it seems to me that it is much more risky to buy gold, it is much more risky to buy a company, a share, even a large technological monopoly. I think the best thing you could have is the volatility that keeps all conventional thinkers out of the asset, because that gives you the ability to buy it cheaply, ”said Saylor.