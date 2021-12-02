Bitcoin is the most efficient payment network in the world

That Bitcoin is the queen of cryptocurrencies this is undisputed, but that it deserved an award for efficiency we had just escaped. And with good reason, also because analyst Dylan LeClair had not yet published his latest study on crypto. In practice, according to the data collected, Bitcoin is the largest payment network in its own right efficient in the world. Instead, according to what the platform found CryptoFees, committed to monitoring cryptocurrency commissions, the crypto queen would be seventh on the list of networks for commissions every day. Nonetheless, it transfers on average $ 95,000 for every dollar of commission. Let’s find out all the details together.

Bitcoin transfers about 95 thousand dollars for every 1 dollar of commission

According to the latest estimates regarding the prices of the major cryptocurrencies, it seems that Bitcoin is sadly heading towards an entirely positive trend. In fact, at the time of writing, the crypto marks a slight + 0.08% bringing its price to 56,883.20 dollars. Surely this new news will only do good to stimulate a next one bull run.

In fact, according to the data collected by CryptoFees, as anticipated, Bitcoin it would be seventh for commissions, but the outstanding value is that every 1 dollar’s commissions he transfers the beauty of 95,142 dollars. A’efficiency never seen before, promptly reported by LeClair who said on Twitter:

“Over the past seven days the network Bitcoin transferred an average of $ 95,142 of value for every dollar of commissions. The median transaction saw $ 751 of value transferred for every $ 1 of fees. Bitcoin is the largest payment network efficient the world has ever seen“.

And indeed it is just like that if you compare its data with those relating to Ethereum that only transfers 139 dollars for every dollar paid in commissions. However, even if mistakenly compared to Bitcoin because it is a store of value asset, it processes, according to data from CryptoFees, almost the 99% in addition to commissions equal to 53 million dollars.

Data from Bitinforcharts confirm the statements made by LeClair. Bitcoin would present a commission on transactions on average of $ 2.13, while Ethereum one of 42, 58 dollars. In the meantime, there are many countries that are taking an interest in cryptocurrencies and above all in Bitcoin such as Ukraine also for this reason.