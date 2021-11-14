Bitcoin is updated with Taproot, the most important update in recent years

Yesterday Bitcoin was updated, introducing the 709,632 le block changes foreseen by version 0.21.1 of the software and specifically by Taproot, an update that was given the go-ahead by the miners last June. The there are many innovations and they go in the direction of making the main cryptocurrency – or at least the one with the largest capitalization – safer but also more scalable, opening the doors to new uses.

The first update concerns the encryption of the digital signature of each address that passes from the ECDSA (Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm) to the so-called Schnorr Signature, lighter and with greater guarantees for the privacy of users but also for the type of use that if makes it, making it do a step forward to applications that work on the second or third level of Bitcoin, such as the Lightning Network.

The so-called multi-signature transactions, those that provide for validation through the use of multiple keys, will also be less burdensome on the system and, ultimately, cheaper, bringing advantages for those who choose these solutions which usually guarantee a level of security. superior.