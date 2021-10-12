Bitcoin is worthless: new jab against cryptocurrency by Jamie Dimon

New jab against Bitcoin from Jamie Dimon, president and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. He has never hidden that he is not a fan of the largest cryptocurrency by market value, currently trading at around $ 57,501, according to CoinMarketCap, and now the top manager is back on the attack. “Personally I think bitcoin is worthless,” Dimon said during an International Finance Institute event as reported by CNBC.

“Our clients are adults. I disagree but if they want to have access to buy bitcoin, we can’t keep it but we can give them legitimate access, as clean as possible “.

In February 2019, JPMorgan announced the launch of a digital currency called JPM Coin, and in October 2020, the company created a new unit for blockchain projects. In August, the US investment bank began giving its wealth management clients access to crypto funds, CNBC reported. For his part, however, Dimon has remained steadfast in his anti-crypto view. Recently, speaking with Axios CEO Jim VandeHei, Dimon said that Bitcoin has “no intrinsic value”. And even though he thinks it will be around for a long time to come, “I’ve always believed it will be made illegal somewhere, like China made it illegal, so I think it’s kind of like fool’s gold.”

According to Jamie Dimon, Bitcoin is worthless, but he compares it to cigarettes and admits that customers want it. Recently, the US government has had a greater focus on regulating the cryptocurrency markets. The Biden administration is considering an executive order that would direct federal agencies to study and offer recommendations on the cryptocurrency market.

However, even if more regulation could take place, the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell made it clear in late September that he has no plans to ban Bitcoin in the United States. Some financial experts argue that well-thought-out regulation would be beneficial in the United States. However, advocates of cryptocurrencies are wary of further regulation and worry that a certain regulatory framework could stifle crypto innovation in the US and push business overseas.