Bitcoin, it is the most reliable cryptocurrency: here’s why

According to Fidelity, Bitcoin has different properties than other altcoins, and is a perfect monetary tool.

Bitcoin, who loves it, like the Republic of El Salvador which was the first country in the world to use cryptocurrency as a real currency, and who does not trust and even bans it, like China. But where is the truth? Bitcoin is probably the worst form of saving, but it is also the most innovative form of investment. It is a new, brand new and experimental tool. Entrusting your savings to him is definitely not recommended, while there are already numerous investors who are celebrating the enormous wealth accumulated during months of great growth.

Bitcoin, the most reliable digital currency

Bitcoin is a virtual currency based on the Blockchain: through special mechanisms, users can keep their virtual money and exchange it from terminal to terminal, using it as a bearer of value where the currency is accepted. A earning opportunitiesa new payment solution and a way to break free from central banks: the value of Bitcoin has skyrocketed, but it has also raised many doubts about reliability of such a young and innovative system. Yet there are who, how Fidelity Investments Inc.considers it safe and indeed, invites investors and politics to consider it separately from the rest of the digital asset market, “as no other altcoin comes close to its properties.”

We are talking about a historic US multinational of financial serviceswhich is also the fourth largest mutual fund and pension fund manager in the world, which he advocates as investors should incorporate two separate frameworks to invest in digital assets: one should be focused on Bitcoin as a monetary asset (asset class) and the second should be focused on the rest of the digital assets that exhibit similar properties to the risk capital.

In an analysis entitled Bitcoin Firstpublished by the same Fidelity, the financial services provider is demanding that BTC be treated separately from the rest of the digital assets, being in its opinion fundamentally different from the hundreds of other digital assets traded on the market. Fidelity called Bitcoin a “form of superior money rather than a simple technology. And the safer and more decentralized form of assets“. In short, the multinational company owns BTC all qualities for being a solid form of money as it does not have an organization running it, and it does not pay dividends or has cash flows. The scarcity and decentralized nature of Bitcoin “only increase its properties of being a perfect monetary tool“.