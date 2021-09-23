Bitcoin: it’s Golden Cross | How to read the most bullish signal ever

Bitcoin has formed the long-awaited golden cross, a configuration of moving averages that has historically openly meaning bullish – and that is another of the signs of hope that they are accompanying BTC towards i $ 50,000.

All this within a day that was anything but greedy for satisfactions, with share $ 48,000 which is one step away and with the whole sector or almost that is following the trail opened by BTC.

The moment that all technical analysts were waiting for

Probably – but it will be clearer from our analyzes – a good time to make your own entrance on BTC – with the short, medium and long term targets that are even strengthened by this specific technical movement.

How to invest in the golden cross – Signals:

💻WHERE TO INVEST ⏳INTRADAY 🎮 TRY FOR FREE 💡TP Short / Medium 📈LONG TERM 1- eToro [CFD e Reale] BUY🟢 FREE DEMO! $ 100,000 / $ 150,000 Purchase🟢 2- Capital.com [CFD] BUY🟢 FREE DEMO! $ 100,000 / $ 150,000 Purchase🟢 Golden cross – signals, indications and intermediaries to invest

What is the Golden Cross and why it matters to Bitcoin

We are talking about one of the most anticipated configurations by investors and speculators. Technically you have one golden cross – in Italian golden cross – when the 50 moving average – simple type – exceeds the moving average at 200. In the graph we report the coefficient 50 is reported in Red, while the one at 200 in blue.

In the golden circle the golden cross

It is historically believed to be a extremely bullish signal for the assets that are subject to it – a signal, so to speak, that it is time to enter the market because new rises are expected.

History is also on the side of Bitcoin

It is not the first time that up Bitcoin you configure a golden cross. Perhaps the most striking case remains that of May 2020, while BTC was located around the $ 10,000. of price. From there a few months later, we would have had the big one bull run which took it to an all-time high around $ 64,000, which is the largest market cap growth ever.

There are therefore, also statistically, some excellent points in favor of BTC and the golden cross with chance bullish. Because even in the 2015 is in the 2019 strong bullish movements were triggered by this configuration.

Goal $ 50,000 on the very short

The test bench of the golden cross, for the next few weeks, will be that of $ 50,000 of value for Bitcoin. A goal that has already been reached just over a week, only to be abandoned following the strong correction that affected the entire sector.

The arrival of the golden cross * is more than welcome in a market situation like today given that the move of BTC had already opened like bullish in the morning, just waiting for this configuration.

The level to watch, for all analysts, will be $ 47,000, which now consists of support needed to confirm the very short-term bull run. With positive effects that could also affect Ethereum, which for a few days has been accumulating a certain delay compared to the main cryptocurrency on the market. The fundamental resistance will instead be around $ 48,200 first, and then fixate on $ 49,500, after which the overcoming of the channel indicated by us between $ 45,000 and $ 50,000 should be considered as concluded.