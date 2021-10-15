Bitcoin? Its sole purpose is to act as a store of value

“Gold is a bit useless”. This was declared by the US billionaire Barry Sternlicht, CEO and founder of Starwood Capital Group, as well as the owner of bitcoin. The billionaire has in fact explained that he has faith in the popular cryptocurrency precisely as a store of value instead of the now obsolete gold, because it has a finite availability, while, according to him, the United States and other Western countries are “printing money from now until the end of time “. Furthermore, he added that bitcoin is something that can be traded globally.

However, Sternlicht did not define himself as a bitcoin maximalist, explaining that he does not believe instead that cryptocurrency has a real specific purpose beyond being able to be used as a store of value. As for gold, Sternlicht then stated that this precious metal “is a bit useless, even if it has some industrial use cases”, explaining, however, that he does not even agree with the CEO of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon, who recently called bitcoin useless.

In short, Sternlicht recognizes itself in an intermediate position in which it does not completely deny the usefulness of bitcoin, but recognizes it only when the cryptocurrency is used as a store of value. The debate on whether cryptocurrencies are not real currency dates back to their debut and is even more current than ever, having not yet found a single resolution.