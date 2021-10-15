News

Bitcoin? Its sole purpose is to act as a store of value

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

“Gold is a bit useless”. This was declared by the US billionaire Barry Sternlicht, CEO and founder of Starwood Capital Group, as well as the owner of bitcoin. The billionaire has in fact explained that he has faith in the popular cryptocurrency precisely as a store of value instead of the now obsolete gold, because it has a finite availability, while, according to him, the United States and other Western countries are “printing money from now until the end of time “. Furthermore, he added that bitcoin is something that can be traded globally.

However, Sternlicht did not define himself as a bitcoin maximalist, explaining that he does not believe instead that cryptocurrency has a real specific purpose beyond being able to be used as a store of value. As for gold, Sternlicht then stated that this precious metal “is a bit useless, even if it has some industrial use cases”, explaining, however, that he does not even agree with the CEO of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon, who recently called bitcoin useless.

In short, Sternlicht recognizes itself in an intermediate position in which it does not completely deny the usefulness of bitcoin, but recognizes it only when the cryptocurrency is used as a store of value. The debate on whether cryptocurrencies are not real currency dates back to their debut and is even more current than ever, having not yet found a single resolution.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
726
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
588
News

Cinema, all films out in October
564
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
499
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
435
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
382
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
346
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
344
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
309
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top