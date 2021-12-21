Bitcoin: Jack Dorsey has no doubts

Bitcoin will replace the dollar. We do not say it, we can certainly count ourselves among the great enthusiasts of the cryptocurrency par excellence since the beginning. It is in fact to intervene on the question Jack Dorsey – former leader of Twitter.

A declaration tranchant, which is already making the rounds of the web and with which – we will explain it in the course of this in-depth analysis – we fundamentally agree. A possible long-term evolution that will pay off $ BTC the store of value of the economic world as we know it.

Will Bitcoin Overtake USD? Yes, according to Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey: “Bitcoin will replace the dollar”

The affirmation is one of the strong ones, of those that mark an era and that expose those who pronounce them publicly to great risks. To speak is Jack Dorsey, a former Twitter leader who quit the social network for devote yourself full time to the world of Bitcoin, as we had correctly anticipated here above Cryptocurrency.it.

Do you think crypto will replace the dollar? Yes, Bitcoin will

This is the statement that comes from the official account of Jack Dorsey and that could not but could only unleash a wave of Retweet and also of controversy among the last Japanese of the US Dollar, that is, those who see in USD the only currency capable of having world reserve status.

Controversies that always focus on the same points: only the dollar would be worthy of trust (because it is supported by the first world power, including military) – with Bitcoin which would instead be supported by cosmic nothingness.

Controversies that leave the time they find: it should be clear by now to everyone, including the most skeptical, who is behind Bitcoin there is the most indisputable force in human history, namely that of mathematics. And that Dorsey could be right in a long enough time.

Expansive monetary policies at the center of the future struggle

There COVID pandemic reminded everyone that afterwards Bretton Woods there is nothing to consolidate the reliability of the dollar – and other national currencies – if not an unwritten pact that can still be overcome in times of crisis.

This has led to a situation of this type: an enormously significant percentage of dollars currently in circulation have been printed over the last few months, perhaps for good reason, but still in contrast with that unwritten pact that has always made the US dollar one of the most reliable currencies in the world.

It may not be the catalyst that will make it Bitcoin the world’s most reliable currency for the general public within months, but it’s still a snapshot of the two different parables. On the one hand a currency that will exist in a maximum of 21 million copieson the other, one in the hands, indirectly, of politics. And if the saying is still true good money drives out bad money, we could see some important news also under this specific aspect, that is the one underlined by Dorsey.

