Bitcoin joins gold against rising inflation

The consumer price index (CPI) increased in the United States by 0.8% in November, leading inflation to an increase of 6.8% over the year. The figures were slightly higher than analysts expected. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased by 0.5%. Energy prices have risen 33.3% over the past 12 months, with gasoline prices alone up 58.1%.

Shares remained largely flat and bitcoin rose as much as 3.7% before evening the gains. “Appetite [degli investitori] for equities remains undeterred as traders appear to be confident that eventually in the middle of next year many of these price pressures will fade, ”Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp, said in a statement Friday.

Credit: Pixabay

Experts do not expect inflation to slow significantly anytime soon. The Federal Reserve has warned that even when prices start to fall, which they insist it will eventually, inflation is likely to stabilize at a level above what consumers have experienced in the past few decades.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently admitted that higher prices will not be “transient”. The trend has led investors to seek out reserves of valuable assets, including bitcoin and gold. As the pandemic has impacted spending and consumer behavior, the numbers may not be true given the exceptional nature of the event, some argue.