Bitcoin Just Regained a Key Price Trendline

The price of bitcoin (BTC) may be consolidating at the $47,000 level, but the longer timeframes show how important this week’s mini-bull run has been.

According to the Golden Ratio Multiplier (GRM) metric, on March 27, the BTC/USD pair reclaimed an essential support zone to secure further upside.

Bitcoin breaks out of the trend line drop that surpassed March 2020

The GRM is a long-term observational metric for bitcoin price action. It is used to determine whether bitcoin’s price growth (or the opposite) is out of proportion to its overall maturity as an asset in terms of adoption.

It does this using a logarithmic scalewhich comprises bitcoin’s 350-day moving average (DMA) and Fibonacci sequences to give multiples of that trend line.

As such, BTC/USD’s drop below the 350DMA is a now conspicuous sign of outlier price action, as the vast majority of days have passed above it since mid-2019.

As bitcoin matures and adoption spreads, the logarithmic extremes become less steep.

“The Golden Ratio Multiplier is an effective tool because it is able to demonstrate when the market is likely to be oversized in the context of the growth of the bitcoin adoption curve and market cycles”explained analyst Philip Swift, who created the tool in 2019.

The drop caused by COVID-19 in March 2020, for example, had marked bitcoin’s longest recent period below the 350DMA, but 2022 managed to top it by three months to two.

A) Yes, the first three months of this year look like a clear exception to the rule when it comes to GRM.

Another use of GRM is naturally tied to predicting the highs of the bitcoin market cycle.. In 2019, Swift estimated that the next top would be about three times the 350DMA.

“If this Declining Fibonacci Sequence pattern continues as it has over the course of the last 9 years, the next market cycle high will be when price is in the area of ​​three times the 350DMA,” reasoned.

Graph of the Golden Ratio Multiplier. Source: LookIntoBitcoin

Weekly chart chops up what would have been solid resistance

As Cointelegraph reported, On mid-range time frames, bitcoin is already making a statement when it comes to trend lines in place throughout 2022.

Two MAs that provide resistance in the first quarter – the 21-Week Exponential MA and the 50-Week MA – saw their first challenge this week, and the bulls are currently fighting for them as new support.data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show.

Both roughly divide bitcoin’s current trading range, effective from early 2021, into two parts; USD 28,000 as a floor and USD 69,000 as a ceiling, respectively.

As previously stated by popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital, moving above them would allow the BTC/USD pair a chance to hit new all-time highs.

“BTC makes a weekly candle close above the 21-week bull market EMA as price is in an uptrend for the first time since mid-July 2021,” added in a update on the subject this week.

BTC/USD (Bitstamp) 1-week candlestick chart with the 21-week and 50-week EMA. Source: TradingView

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, so you should do your own research when making a decision.

